‘Sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark cannot be violated’ – Irish premier

The sovereignty of Greenland and Denmark cannot be violated, the Irish premier has said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin also warned that any trade war would be “very damaging to everybody in the world”.

US president Donald Trump said the UK will be charged a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increased to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He said the same would apply to Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and that they had “journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown”.

Mr Martin called for dialogue.

“The territorial integrity, the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark cannot be violated,” he said in a post on the social media network X.“Any trade war would be very damaging to everybody in the world, damaging to United States, damaging to Europe.

“Dialogue has to happen to prevent that from occurring.”

He also told Ireland’s national broadcaster RTE that it is “extraordinary, unacceptable”.

“We have a trade agreement with the United States, Europe has,” he said.

“That agreement was entered into in good faith by the European Union and the United States government.

“That should be the framework that governs trade between our two countries, and every effort should be made to ensure that it remains the framework that underpins trade between Europe and the United States.

“Any deviation from that or any trade war that essentially would flow from the collapse of such a deal would be very damaging to everybody in the world.

“The situation in Greenland is very clear from our perspective, the territorial integrity, the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark cannot be violated.”

Earlier the Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said: “Ireland has been crystal clear that the future of Greenland is a matter to be determined by Denmark and by the Greenlandic people, in line with well-established democratic principles and international law.

“This is a position that will not change.

“Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States is non-negotiable.

“It is a fundamental principle of the United Nations Charter and of international law.

“It is what keeps all countries, large or small, militarily aligned or neutral, safe and secure.”

She reiterated Ireland’s commitment to the United Nations.

“A commitment to multilateralism, and the international legal order, with the UN, as the universal body charged with the maintenance of international peace and security at its heart, is the cornerstone of Irish foreign policy,” she said.

“This has been the case for the past seven decades, since Ireland joined the UN in 1955.

“It will remain the case.

“Denmark and Greenland of course have the sovereign right to arrange military exercises with their partners, on their own territory.

“We are coordinating closely with our EU and wider European partners in response to this announcement.

“The only way forward to resolve issues of concern to the US, or to any other country, is through respectful engagement.

“Denmark and Greenland have confirmed on multiple occasions that they are open to proactive constructive dialogue on all issues.”

Sinn Fein vice president, and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the tariffs plan as “deeply concerning”.

“The economies of Ireland and the United States are closely linked, and for many years that relationship has positively supported jobs, investment, and prosperity on both sides,” she said.

“However, when world leaders make dangerous decisions in the pursuit of land and resources, it is often ordinary people who pay the price.

“In the time ahead, I will work with political and business leaders at home and internationally to protect our local businesses, our all-island economy, and people’s livelihoods.”