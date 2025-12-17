Former Labour elected mayor Jamie Driscoll joins Green Party

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Labour elected mayor Jamie Driscoll has announced he has joined the Green Party and described Britain as “a mess”.

The 55-year-old former North of Tyne Mayor left Labour two years ago after he was unsuccessful in becoming the party’s candidate for the Mayor of the North East.

He later set up a progressive left-wing organisation called Majority.

Mr Driscoll was also a director of MoU Operations, which handled donations to the new Your Party, founded by Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn, but he resigned from the company in October.

Last month, he said he was not a member of Your Party and he did not intend to join.

Announcing his move to the Greens, Mr Driscoll said: “Britain’s a mess.

“British politics is a mess and it’s not the fault of immigrants.

“Food prices, energy prices, housing prices are all too high.

“Our economy isn’t working for workers, it isn’t working for small businesses.

“It doesn’t have to be like this. I’m joining the Green Party because I see an organisation that’s serious about running our country in the long-term interests of all our people.”

Zack Polanski, Leader of the Green Party of England and Wales, said: “This is another example of the Green surge sweeping across the country.

“Jamie is a well-known political figure with a proven track record of delivering real change to people’s lives.

“People are looking for bold politics that offers hope rather than fear, and solutions rather than division.”

The Green Party hopes to make gains in Newcastle at the local elections in May, when all 78 seats will be contested.

The council is currently under no overall control, with Labour being the biggest party.