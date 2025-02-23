Police hunt van driver after girl, three, dies in tram crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are hunting a van driver who fled the scene of a crash with a tram after a three-year-old girl died in Manchester city centre.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) said the collision occurred at 9.56am on Saturday between a van and a tram on Mosley Street.

Greater Manchester Police said the van collided with the tram, forcing the vehicle onto the pavement where it collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a three-year-old girl, died in hospital from her injuries.

Police said the driver of the van fled the scene and officers were “following several lines of inquiry to locate him”.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing in the Mosley Street, Booth Street and Nicholas Street areas.

Assistant Chief Constable Stephanie Parker said: “Firstly, I would like to send my condolences to the family of the victim.

“This is a tragic incident where a young girl has sadly lost her life despite the responding officer’s best attempts to save her.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we are investigating a number of lines of inquiry. This is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

“We are appealing to any witnesses and anyone who may have seen the van driver leave his vehicle to get in touch with us. Please contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting the log number 1086 of 22/02/25.”

Police said that information can also be shared via the LiveChat function on its website or via the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A TfGM spokesperson said: “All of our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. We are supporting police with their investigation.

“There continues to be disruption across Metrolink following the incident so please check the Bee Network website and app for the latest travel information.”