Man stabbed to death in Manchester was ‘deeply loved son and father’, family say

The family of a man who was stabbed to death in Manchester have paid tribute to a “deeply loved son, brother and father”.

Emergency services were called on Friday evening to an address in Gilmerton Drive in the Newton Heath area of the city, where Kailem Reece Gibson, 28, was found with stab injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Saturday morning. A murder investigation has been launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

His family paid tribute to him in a statement published by GMP on Saturday afternoon, saying he “never hesitated to help anyone in need”.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kailem Reece Gibson, who left us on August 29 2025, at the young age of 28,” they said.

“Kailem was a deeply-loved son, brother, father, boyfriend, nephew, cousin and friend.

“He touched the lives of everyone he met with his warm smile, kind spirit and heart of gold.

“Always willing to lend a hand, Kailem had a gift for making others feel cared for and never hesitated to help anyone in need.

“He will be remembered not only for the love he gave so freely, but also for the way he made life brighter for all those around him.

“His family and friends will forever cherish the moments shared, the laughter created and the love he left behind.

“Though his time here was far too short, Kailem’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

“Forever 28, forever loved, never forgotten.”

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 44-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, police said.

Both men remain in custody for questioning.