Man shot during synagogue attack released from hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man injured when he was shot during the attack on a synagogue in Manchester has been discharged from hospital.

Yoni Finlay is believed to have been hit by a police bullet at Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall on October 2 and underwent seven hours of surgery.

He is reported to have been helping to barricade the doors as Jihad Al-Shamie targeted the place of worship on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Melvin Cravitz, 66, and Adrian Daulby, 53, died during the attack.

Mr Daulby is believed to have been inadvertently shot dead by armed police as they scrambled to the scene to stop Al-Shamie, who had driven his car at worshippers outside, attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: “The man who was injured with a gunshot wound has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.”

The force said two other men injured in the attack, a security guard who was hurt when the attacker rammed his car outside the synagogue and a volunteer who was stabbed, remain in hospital in stable conditions.

Mr Finlay’s ex-wife Naomi Finlay told BBC News following the attack: “He’s in pain, obviously, but I think for him and anyone who’s been injured or involved in any of that terrible day, I think it’s the emotional toll which is going to take a lot longer to recover from.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is carrying out an investigation into the attack as standard procedure, and is treating the officers who responded as witnesses, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said.

She said that police acted in a situation where “they believed a terrorist was likely to detonate an explosive device”, adding: “There is no ambiguity around who is responsible for the deaths and injuries that took place on that day.”