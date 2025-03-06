Tributes paid to ‘beautiful’ girl, four, who died in house fire
A 44-year-old woman, who knew the child, has been rearrested on suspicion of murder.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Tributes have been paid to “the most beautiful” four-year-old girl who died in a house fire in Manchester.
Lesma-Rose Wibier was pulled from the blaze at the property on Gateshead Close, Rusholme, on Sunday afternoon, Greater Manchester Police said, but she died from her injuries in hospital.
A 44-year-old woman, who knew the child, was arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life, and has been rearrested on suspicion of murder.
She has been detained under the Mental Health Act and is awaiting further assessment, the force added.
Paying tribute, the girl’s family said: “Lesma-Rose was the star of the family. Anyone who knew her knew she was the most beautiful girl inside and out.
“She always had a smile on her face and could put the same on others.
“She was such a smart and intelligent girl in her own unique ways, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who was blessed to meet her.”