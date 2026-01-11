Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four people killed and five more injured in serious car crash in early hours

Police urge witnesses to come forward after major collision between car and taxi in Bolton

A red Seat Leon collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso on Wigan Road in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday
Four people have been killed and five more injured in a serious car crash in Greater Manchester.

A red Seat Leon collided with a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi on Wigan Road in Bolton in the early hours of Sunday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The driver of the Seat and two passengers, as well as the driver of the Citroen, died after the crash, while five wounded passengers were rushed to hospital.

Wigan Road remains closed while police investigate, according to local reports.

Pictures from the scene show the wreckage of the two vehicles, with debris strewn across the road.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday: “At around 12.50am this morning, three fire engines and the technical response unit attended a crash involving a taxi and a car on Wigan Road, Bolton.

“Firefighters arrived quickly to make the area safe and used cutting equipment to help remove people from the vehicles before passing them into the care of North West Ambulance Service. Greater Manchester Police assisted with cordoning the area. Crews were in attendance for roughly two hours.”

GMP is urging any witnesses to come forward with information.

More follows...

