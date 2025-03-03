Surgeons who separated conjoined twins 40 years ago reunite with patient

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two surgeons who led the separation of conjoined twins 40 years ago in the UK have been reunited with one of the girls.

Jill Reich underwent a Caesarean section in 1985 and was told the news she had given birth to conjoined twins.

Both girls were born facing each other – joined from breastbone to navel – and were given the names Holly and Carly.

Just a few days later, on March 3, 1985, surgeons Lewis Spitz and Edward Kiely, along with a team of 26 clinicians, carried out a nine-hour operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to separate the twins.

However, despite the success of the separation, Carly died of heart complications around six weeks later.

Her sister Holly went on to have 10 operations in the following months and remained at Great Ormond Street for almost a year.

Holly, whose married name is Holly Queiroz, now lives in Texas but has remained in touch with Prof Spitz over the years, including returning to the UK for his retirement party in 2004.

Ahead of her 40th birthday, she was reunited on a Zoom call with him and Mr Kiely, who she had not seen for about 20 years.

They wished her a happy 40th birthday and had a chat.

Mrs Queiroz said: “I’m very grateful to Professor Spitz and Mr Kiely, and thankful that in a small way I helped them learn when they did our separation, so that so many children were able to live.

“It’s incredible to think what my parents went through. I know that my mum felt that Great Ormond Street Hospital and Professor Spitz, Mr Kiely and all the nurses there became family because we were there for the year, and that was really wonderful.

“I wanted to say thank you to them both, I truly am alive because of them and I know it was a whole different world 40 years ago, and things were quite new in this realm, but God bless them for having the knowledge and the ability.

“I am so thankful for them both because I have been able to live a really beautiful life and it wouldn’t have happened without them.”

Since the operation, teams at Great Ormond Street Hospital have cared for 43 sets of conjoined twins – thought to be the most conjoined twins in the world at a single hospital.

Describing the first operation on Holly and Carly, Prof Spitz said: “We had never done it before, so it was unique and it was an emergency. I was certainly nervous.

“When we started we had ultrasound but no CT, no MRI and so we were going in blind, we just had to do the operation.

“We had a cardiac surgeon with us in case they were joined at the heart.

“Imaging has been one of the biggest changes.

“It’s great when we get to see them again, it makes you realise we saved their lives and you get to hear how they are doing and feel so proud.”

Mr Kiely said: “At the time it was new, but it was actually just a major operation and we were doing lots of of major operations so I wouldn’t say we were overwhelmed, but we were very aware that two babies were at risk.

“A lot of people were involved and they were all important as they allowed us to do the separation.

“Looking back, the improvements in anaesthesia and intensive care have made the biggest difference.

“When you’re a paediatric surgeon, you’re dealing with children and hoping they’ll have another 70 years to go.

“You are trying to maximise their potential and hope you are setting them up to ease their travel through life.”

Mr Kiely and Prof Spitz worked at Great Ormond Street Hospital for more than 25 years.