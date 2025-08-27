Diana’s 90s time capsule contained Kylie CD and pocket television

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A colour television which could fit in your pocket and Kylie Minogue’s third album have been unearthed in a time capsule buried by Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1991.

The container – sealed within the main entrance at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) – has been dug up early as the construction of a new children’s cancer centre begins.

Other memorabilia in the capsule included a solar-powered calculator, tree seeds in a bottle and a collection of each British coin up to the value of £1 to mark the 20th anniversary of decimalisation.

Its contents was provided by two young people who won a national competition hosted by the BBC’s Blue Peter, where children were asked to suggest eight items that represented life in the 1990s.

Although much of the memorabilia suffered damage by moisture, the final three pieces included as part of the contest were a sheet of recycled paper, a European passport and a snowflake hologram.

A copy of the day’s Times, to mark the date the capsule was buried, was also found in the container.

The main front page stories reading: “US rejects Iraqi warplanes plea as rebels close in”; and: “Cooked meats bring out Soviet voters in droves”.

Diana buried the container as part of a ceremony in March 1991 at Great Ormond Street to mark the laying of the foundation stone of the Variety Club Building, which she opened later in 1994.

The ceremony mirrored one in 1872 where the then-Princess of Wales, Alexandra, laid the foundation stone of the older hospital building and sealed a time capsule, which has never been found.

Staff at the hospital, either born in 1991 or already working at the hospital in 1991, helped to remove Diana’s capsule.

She became the president of GOSH in 1989 and regularly visited the specialist children’s hospital.

Just a few months after burying the capsule, her son Prince William, then eight years old, spent two nights in GOSH in June 1991 with his parents after suffering a fractured skull following a blow to the head from a golf club.

Minogue’s Rhythm of Love – released in November 1990 – was the singer’s third studio album, and included hits such as Better the Devil You Know and Step Back In Time.

The Casio handheld colour television was used primarily by those wanting to watch TV on the go.

Janet Holmes, senior health play specialist, who was working at GOSH in 1991, shared her favourite item from the capsule: “It brought back so many memories seeing the pocket TV in there.

“I had bought one for my husband back in the day, for when he had a break whilst driving his coach around the country. They were very expensive then!”

The capsule was opened earlier this year as GOSH started its project to develop a new children’s cancer centre.

The hospital says the centre will be a “national resource for the treatment of childhood cancers, with a focus on research and innovation”.