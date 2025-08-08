Why this rare tree in London is now protected under law

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “beloved” rare tree growing on a street in London has now been granted extra protections under the law.

The grapefruit tree growing on Queenstown Road in Battersea has been issued with a Tree Preservation Order (TPO), the local council announced on Thursday.

It is one of just a handful of grapefruit trees that can be found growing outside of Kew Gardens in the UK.

The additional protection for the tropical landmark came after a successful campaign by locals.

One of the street’s residents, the late Marline Anderson, brought the tree over as a sapling from Grenada to the south-west of the capital in the 1980s. She planted it in the front garden of her Battersea home, and it now bears fruit all year round.

open image in gallery Kemi Akinola, deputy leader of Wandsworth Council, described the grapefruit tree as a ‘beloved local landmark’ ( Wandsworth Council )

Kemi Akinola, deputy leader of Wandsworth Council, said: “We were very pleased to grant the TPO and ensure that this beloved local landmark stands for generations to come.

“Marline was much loved by her neighbours and we're proud to have listened to the wishes of the community.

“In our year as London borough of culture, it's great to recognise the contribution that people of African and Caribbean heritage have made to Wandsworth.”

After Ms Anderson’s death in June, locals launched the campaign with the hope of having the tree protected in her memory.

It was previously reported that residents had raised concerns that the tree could face being chopped down.

But the council has now made the TPO, which it said aims to protect trees that make a significant impact on their local surroundings. These might be specific trees or woodlands that are considered important to the local environment, landscape, or public amenity.

Neighbours have also installed a plaque at the site in Ms Anderson’s honour, alongside a quote from her that reads: “Kindly refrain from picking from the tree. You are welcome to gather what nature has let fall.”

Ms Anderson's friend and neighbour, Vasilisa Ermakova, told the BBC: “Her last wish was for me to do a plaque on the tree to say where it's from, and why she planted it.”

It is unusual for citrus plants like grapefruit trees to survive winter outdoors even in the warmest parts of the UK, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Therefore, it advises growers to keep their plants somewhere insulated, like a greenhouse, instead.

The RHS said the plants produce “fragrant white flowers, glossy evergreen leaves and juicy, tangy fruits”. With some varieties, the citrus-scented flowers appear all year round, while others flower in late winter and the resulting fruits ripen slowly for up to a year.