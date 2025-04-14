Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam celebrated with Royal Mail postmark

Stamped envelopes posted between April 15-17 will be postmarked with ‘Congratulations, Rory McIlroy, on completing your career Grand Slam!’.

Eric Williams
Monday 14 April 2025 12:17 EDT
The special postmark produced to celebrate Rory McIlroy’s victory (Royal Mail/PA)
The special postmark produced to celebrate Rory McIlroy’s victory (Royal Mail/PA) (PA Wire)

Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam will be celebrated with a special Royal Mail postmark.

The Northern Irish golfer defeated Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National to win the 89th Masters and become the sixth man to win all four of golf’s majors.

McIlroy said it was a “dream come true” after he became the first European golfer to win the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.

The achievement cemented his position amongst the best golfers of all time.

Royal Mail said stamped envelopes posted between April 15-17 will feature a congratulatory message which says: “Congratulations, Rory McIlroy, on completing your career Grand Slam!”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in