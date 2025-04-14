Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam celebrated with Royal Mail postmark
Stamped envelopes posted between April 15-17 will be postmarked with ‘Congratulations, Rory McIlroy, on completing your career Grand Slam!’.
Rory McIlroy’s career grand slam will be celebrated with a special Royal Mail postmark.
The Northern Irish golfer defeated Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National to win the 89th Masters and become the sixth man to win all four of golf’s majors.
McIlroy said it was a “dream come true” after he became the first European golfer to win the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship.
The achievement cemented his position amongst the best golfers of all time.
Royal Mail said stamped envelopes posted between April 15-17 will feature a congratulatory message which says: “Congratulations, Rory McIlroy, on completing your career Grand Slam!”