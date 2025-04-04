Woman to commentate on Grand National for first time in more than 70 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman will commentate on Saturday’s Grand National for the first time in more than 70 years.

Gina Bryce will take the third leg of the commentary from Aintree racecourse in Merseyside for BBC Radio 5 Live’s coverage of the steeplechase.

The 41-year-old broadcaster said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d get the opportunity to do something like this.

“It’s a first for me and very exciting, although slightly terrifying as you can imagine.”

She will hand over to lead commentator John Hunt, who returned to work at the Cheltenham Festival last month just days after he saw Kyle Clifford jailed for life for the murder of his wife Carol Hunt and daughters Louise and Hannah.

Bryce said she would be “surrounded by great colleagues” for the race.

She said: “I couldn’t be in better hands, as I’ll take over from Darren Owen and Gary O’Brien before passing it on to John Hunt.”

She is only the second woman ever to commentate on the race, after Mirabel Topham, whose family owned the racecourse, employed her own commentators and joined them on the microphone following a dispute with the BBC over copyright in 1952.