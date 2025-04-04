Nine-year-old hopes to be lucky charm for Grand National runner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nine-year-old with a rare neurological condition is hoping to be the lucky charm for a Grand National runner.

Joshua Duckworth, who lives in Aintree and has life-limiting condition 4H leukodystrophy, rubbed a “lucky medal” on the nose of his favourite horse, Iroko, on a visit to his Cheshire stables last month.

While visiting the yard, he also made the good luck gesture to horse Jagwar – who went on to win the TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Joshua said: “I love horseracing and I love Iroko. It was great to meet him where he lives and I hope rubbing my lucky coin will help him win. I’ll be cheering him on at Aintree.”

Josh Guerriero, who is joint trainer of Iroko with Oliver Greenall, said: “We’ve loved meeting Joshua and his family. It was brilliant having them on the yard, they had a great time watching horses on the gallops and seeing the facilities.

“You could see how much he enjoyed meeting Iroko and we hope that him rubbing his lucky coin will bring him as much fortune in the National as it did for Jagwar at Cheltenham.”

The medal was given to Joshua after he met a member of Brentford Football Club’s security team called Andy.

His father Christopher said: “Joshua melted his heart, and when he saw him again Andy gave Joshua a lucky medal from his Army days and said the medal always kept him safe and strong.

“He said it was lucky and wanted Joshua to have it to protect him and keep him safe and strong against his disease.

“Joshua wanted to take this medal to Josh and Olly’s yard to wish Iroko luck and to keep Iroko safe and protect him in the race. Joshua will be bringing it to Aintree too.”

Joshua has been named as the honorary 35th runner in the world-famous steeplechase, which takes place at 4pm on Saturday.

The role was created for neuroblastoma campaigner Bradley Lowery in 2017, three months before his death, and has since been used to highlight youngsters and the work of Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and charity.

Joshua is being treated for his condition at Alder Hey and was at the Liverpool hospital on Friday to meet 2012 Grand National-winning horse Neptune Collonges and jockeys on their annual visit.

Mr Duckworth added: “It’s a huge honour for Josh to be this year’s 35th runner in a race like the Randox Grand National. The opportunities Aintree have given to Josh and us as a family have been amazing.

“He had a great time meeting Josh and Oliver at their yard and loved seeing the horses up close. We’ll have everything crossed that Iroko can win the Grand National but it’ll be a day we’ll never forget whatever the result.”