A Grand Designs episode featuring a disabled young mother finally getting her dream home has been branded “the best ever” by viewers.

Following inspirational couple Kara and Johnny, the episode saw the pair build their dream, accessible family home in West Yorkshire after Kara was tragically paralysed by a rare condition in 2019.

Kara has neuromyelitis optica – a rare autoimmune disorder that results in swelling in the spinal cord and eyes.

She had an unexpected seizure while on holiday in Spain, which left her unable to walk. Weeks later, the pair discovered that they were expecting their second child, a daughter they named Winnie.

But three years after the accident, following several falls in their previous house, they knew that the time had come to build not only their dream family home but a property that would give Kara her independence back.

She said: “You don’t think you will be facing never walking again… I want a beautiful home that works for me and our family, and it will give us the joy in life I don’t necessarily have now.”

It was an ambitious build, which the couple project managed themselves on a tight budget, and host Kevin McCloud admitted that he did have his doubts about whether it could even become a reality.

But despite setbacks including building delays, and another fall that left Kara requiring surgery, the couple pulled it off.

The couple wanted to build a fully accessible, dream family home after their lives were forever changed by a rare condition. ( Channel 4 / Grand Designs )

The result was an accessible, single-storey four-bedroom family house.

It came complete with features that would impress any design fan including natural, stone walls as well as a wildflower garden on its roof.

The property was also fitted with an alarm system in every room to enable Kara to call for help, if she needs it, as well as stylish brass bars that double as both handrails and bumpers for her wheelchair.

“It took a lot of work but worth it,” the couple admitted. “We’ve created something beautiful in the eye of the storm,” Kara said, proudly.

The property was spacious as well as functional. ( Channel 4 / Grand Designs )

Reflecting on the build, McCloud said that while it was a “big ask”, the pair had “cracked it”.

“Johnny and Kara never wanted to build this house. It’s only here because Kara became paralysed,” he said.

“Filled with light, joy and their bravery, it breaks the mould of what accessible design means.

“Right at the start of this project, I admit I didn’t think Jonny and Kara could really achieve everything they wanted, because they wanted so much.

“To build a house that was functional and ergonomic and delivered all the accessibility they needed which was also properly constructed and beautiful at the same time was a big ask but they cracked it.”

The single-storey house was project managed by the couple. ( Channel 4 / Grand Designs )

Viewers of the show immediately took to social media to praise what they had seen.

“This week’s Grand Designs is the best I’ve ever seen. Kara and her family are absolutely incredible,” praised one viewer on Twitter/X.

“Grand Designs! Tonight’s episode was off the scale Yorkshire determination and grit. An emotional watch. Good luck Kara & Jonny for all your future endeavours. You are truly amazing,” one viewer posted on X.

“What an incredible episode this one was. So glad that it was a successful build. Kara & Jonny deserve all the happiness in the world. Lovely home, lovely people,” another added.

McCloud had his doubts about the build but was left overwhelmingly impressed. ( Channel 4 / Grand Designs )

McCloud added: “Going forward I hope it lifts their spirits and makes them a little happier and fills them with joy…that’s surely got to have [a] positive impact on their lives.”

Explaining what made the build possible, McCloud put it down to Kara having “the amazing ability to stand back and see the bigger picture and say what she needs” alongside her husband’s support and shared vision.

Grand Designs continues on Channel 4 on Wednesday at 9 pm.