Graham Linehan says he faces ‘no further action’ after arrest over trans posts

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said he will face “no further action” after being arrested at Heathrow Airport last month on suspicion of inciting violence.

The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer was arrested by the Metropolitan Police after flying in from Arizona over three posts he had made on X about transgender issues.

The arrest sparked criticism, with Harry Potter author JK Rowling among those who reacted angrily.

Announcing that the probe has been dropped, Linehan said in a post on social media on Monday: “The police have informed my lawyers that I face no further action in respect of the arrest at Heathrow in September.

“After a successful hearing to get my bail conditions lifted (one which the police officer in charge of the case didn’t even bother to attend) the Crown Prosecution Service has dropped the case.

“With the aid of the Free Speech Union, I still aim to hold the police accountable for what is only the latest attempt to silence and suppress gender-critical voices on behalf of dangerous and disturbed men.”

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) reviewed the evidence and concluded there was no realistic prospect of conviction, it is understood.

A CPS spokesperson said: “Following careful review of a file submitted by the Metropolitan Police, we have decided that no further action should be taken in relation to a man in his 50s who was arrested on 1 September 2025.”

The Free Speech Union (FSU) said it has instructed lawyers to sue the Met Police for wrongful arrest.

“Police forces cannot continue to suppress lawful free speech without facing consequences,” the union said in a post on social media.

“We’ve instructed a top flight team of lawyers to sue the Met for wrongful arrest, among other things.

“Graham deserves an apology but, more importantly, the police need to be taught a lesson that they cannot allow themselves to be continually manipulated by woke activists.”

The force has been contacted for comment.

One of the posts that Linehan was arrested over said: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Another was a photograph of a trans-rights protest, with the comment “a photo you can smell”, and a follow-up post saying: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.”

The arrest came days before he appeared in court accused of harassing a transgender woman.

The writer, who now lives in the United States, has denied one count of harassing activist Sophia Brooks on social media between October 11 and October 27 last year, and a further charge of criminal damage of their mobile phone on October 19 last year.

The trial was adjourned and will resume on October 29, with Linehan released on bail.