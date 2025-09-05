Graham Linehan says he may never come back to Britain after arrest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said he may never return to Britain as he told of being arrested at Heathrow Airport.

The 57-year-old Irish comedy writer was arrested after flying in from Arizona on Monday over three posts he had made on X about transgender issues.

Linehan, who now lives in the United States, told The Times: “What happened to me on Monday was almost the perfect finale to my time in the UK.

“I decided to leave Britain because it really is impossible for me to stay. I just don’t have freedom of speech in this country.

“Then there’s the fact that almost all my friends in comedy betrayed me. Not one of them stood up and said, ‘Linehan’s not a bigot’, and of course, women need fair sports and single-sex spaces.

“I am just so happy in America. I feel so far away from all these nut-jobs who have the police wrapped around their finger.

“I don’t think I’ll ever come back to Britain.”

Linehan, who has separately appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court over the past few days accused of harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks, said Met officers arresting him at the airport was “the greatest mistake they could have made”.

He told the newspaper: “I’ve never felt better because I’ve exposed the way British police are working in tandem with trans activists.

“The police, after being called institutionally racist, have done this ridiculous over-compensation, which means that now they’re literally working for a sort of Al Capone gang in fishnets.

“When are they going to start defending the women bringing complaints instead of these clearly bad faith actors? They just don’t.”

Linehan said he was stopped by five armed police officers, although it is understood this is because they were from the Met’s Aviation unit and routinely carry firearms.

He was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence in posts on X.

One of the posts said: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Another was a photograph of a trans-rights protest, with the comment “a photo you can smell”, with a follow-up post saying: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.”

In a clip published online, Linehan can be heard reacting with disbelief as he is stopped by officers.

He tells one officer: “I’m a f****** comedy writer, I wrote Father Ted. Are you a f****** idiot?… It’s just disgraceful.”

When told he is under arrest, he shouts: “Holy shit, I don’t f****** believe it, do you know what this country looks like to America?,” before repeating “I’m going to sue you into the ground” several times.

He calls the officers “f****** bastards” and shouts “how dare you” before they urge him to calm down.

Shortly afterwards, Linehan can be heard saying: “I’m f****** infuriated. You scumbags are working for f****** arseholes who go into women’s toilets.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling was among those who reacted angrily to his arrest.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said his officers should not be “policing toxic culture wars debates” and had been left in an impossible position implementing the law as it stands.

Linehan has denied one count of harassing Sophia Brooks on social media between October 11 and October 27 last year, and a further charge of criminal damage of their mobile phone on October 19 last year.

The trial was adjourned and will resume on October 29, with Linehan released on bail.