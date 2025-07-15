Government confirms next census will take place in 2031

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The next census of England and Wales will take place in 2031, the Government has confirmed.

Coinciding with planned censuses in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the survey will be the 23rd to take place, having been held every decade since 1801, except in 1941 due to the Second World War.

The survey provides the most accurate estimate of the number of people and households across the country – and includes questions on topics such as age, sex, nationality and ethnicity.

Census results are used by a range of organisations including governments, councils and businesses, and underpin everything from the calculation of economic growth and unemployment to helping plan schools, health services and transport links and managing migration.

Some 97% of households completed the most recent census of England and Wales, which took place in March 2021 while the Covid-19 pandemic was still under way.

It was the first survey of its kind to prioritise the digital collection of data, with nearly nine out of 10 households completing the form online.

The 2021 census is also expected to provide £5.5 billion in benefits to central and local government and the private sector over the following decade.

Cabinet Office minister Georgia Gould said: “The 2031 census is an important milestone providing essential insights for businesses and public services.

“It will support our delivery of a decade of national renewal – targeting public services where they are needed, managing migration and growing our economy.”

Planning for the 2031 census began last month, with the UK Statistics Authority recommending that the Government asks the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to carry out the survey.

National Records of Scotland and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency also recommended the census take place in 2031.

The decision to call a mandatory census of the population can be taken only by the Government.

But the ONS has already started its preparations and will launch a public consultation later this autumn to collect feedback on what should be included in the survey.