Legacy of 2014 Commonwealth Games ‘allows Glasgow to host 2026 event’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glasgow is only able to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to the legacy of 2014, the man in charge of the event has said.

Phil Batty, chief executive of the Glasgow 2026 Organising Company, said the “huge public sector investment” in the Games 11 years ago was the reason why the city could host it again, but without any public money.

He described the investment in 2014 as a “down payment” on the facilities needed to host the events again next year.

Glasgow was announced last year as the host of the Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs.

The slimmed-down event will see 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories compete across 10 sports and six Para sports at Glasgow 2026 next summer.

Appearing before the Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Batty said it was the legacy of 2014 that allowed Scotland’s biggest city to step in and host the Games.

He told MPs: “I think one of the things that we also have to acknowledge is there was huge public sector investment that went into 2014 so we are really benefiting from almost a down payment of the investment that went in.

“It’s the legacy of 2014 that’s allowing us to do this without public sector investment and obviously a core part of our financial model is that investment that’s come from Commonwealth Sport.”

Mr Batty said that with public sector finances under strain, organisers were looking to reduce the overall costs of delivering the Games by 60% – but he stressed that future Games would still require Government funding.

He said measures taken this year mean the Games could take place at a reduced cost while making them more sustainable. He pointed to the transport of athletes with around 1,400 cars used in 2014, while this year will see only around 100.

He added: “I would hope that other major events, not just future Commonwealth Games, are looking at this model and thinking that is the way the world should be moving and the fact that Glasgow and Scotland are leading that charge is going to be one of the greatest ongoing legacies outside of the city and outside of the nation and that future events experience.”