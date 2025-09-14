More steps needed to spark ‘mass adoption’ of EVs – analysis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drivers are not yet being given the conditions that would enable most to switch to an electric vehicle (EV), according to research.

Factors such as upfront costs and access to charging are among significant barriers to “mass adoption” of the technology, the AA said.

A survey by the motoring organisation indicated that some drivers are also concerned about battery health and the resale value of EVs.

The AA has launched an “EV readiness index” aimed at reflecting how practical and appealing EV ownership is.

Its initial rating of 47.5 out of 100 was based on factors such as:

– The average cost of a new EV across four models analysed being 27% higher than their petrol equivalents.

– Home charging being 22% more expensive per mile than petrol equivalents when the average cost of financing a home charger over a one-year period is included.

– Broken down EVs being more likely to be fixed at the roadside than petrol or diesel vehicles.

The index will be updated every three months.

The AA called for the Government to encourage more people to switch to electric motoring by considering targeted incentives for used EVs and reducing VAT for public on-street charging.

Edmund King, AA president, described the recently introduced electric car grant – which reduces the cost of some new EVs by up to £3,750 – as a “welcome boost” but warned “we need to go further to make EVs a realistic choice for all drivers”.

He said: “Drivers tell us they’re excited about going electric and they love the tech, but they’re also confused and cautious.

“Our index shows that upfront costs and charging access are still major concerns.

“Our polling also suggests battery health and resale values are still issues for some.

“Our index is an independent barometer of the issues that are either holding drivers back or propelling drivers to go electric.

“We are confident that the readiness rating will increase with more chargers, less expensive products, targeted incentives and better information.”

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

Battery EVs held a 26.5% share of the new car market in August, which was the highest monthly level this year.

A total of 4.1% of all licensed cars in the UK were fully electric as of the end of March.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We recognise the nervousness of some drivers to go electric, which is why our electric car grant is slashing prices for consumers, giving drivers across the UK access to new electric cars for less – with 35 models now eligible.

“This £650 million scheme is helping families make the switch to cleaner cars while putting money back into the pockets of working people.”