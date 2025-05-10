Five minutes of junk food advertising ‘leads children to eat 130 extra calories’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Five minutes of junk food advertising results in children consuming 130 extra calories per day, researchers say.

A study found that advertising and marketing across platforms such as social media, TV and podcasts all had a similar effect.

The research, which has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, was presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Malaga.

The study found that seven to 15-year-olds exposed to five minutes of adverts for foods high in saturated fat, sugar, and/or salt (HFSS) consumed on average 130 extra calories per day – the equivalent of a small chocolate bar.

Lead author, Professor Emma Boyland from the University of Liverpool, said: “Even short exposure to marketing of foods high in fat, salt and sugar can drive excess calorie consumption and potentially weight gain, particularly in young people who are more susceptible to advertising and whose eating patterns influence their lifelong health.”

The research included 240 children aged seven to 15.

Analysis showed that following exposure to HFSS food ads, children consumed more snacks (an extra 58.4 calories), more lunch (an extra 72.5 calories), and more food overall (snack and lunch combined) than after exposure to non-food advertising.

Those children with a higher body mass index also showed a “greater responsivity” to the food adverts, experts found.

The Government is introducing a ban on the targeting of junk food adverts at children from October this year.

It estimates this will prevent thousands of cases of childhood obesity.

The restrictions affect advertising for less healthy food or drink on television between 5.30am and 9pm, alongside paid-for advertising online at any time.

Other types of advertising, such as billboards and other outdoor advertising, are not be affected by the change.