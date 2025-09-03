Common eye problems will be treated on high street under Government changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Common and emergency eye conditions could be treated on the high street under new rules to allow optometrists and opticians access to more medicines.

Changes proposed by the Government – aimed at shifting more care into the community and cutting pressure on GPs – would give those working in eye care a greater role in diagnosing patients and prescribing drugs for issues like dry eye, severe allergy and bacterial conjunctivitis.

Optometrists and contact lens opticians would be able to sign off on prescription-only medicines in an emergency or for the prescription to be filled locally in a pharmacy.

The medicines include acetylcysteine, which us used to treat tear film abnormalities in the management of dry eye where usual methods are not working.

Elsewhere, the drug diclofenac sodium could be prescribed for pain and inflammation after cataract surgery, and to treat seasonal allergic conjunctivitis.

Meanwhile, azithromycin could be used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis alongside the strong antibiotic gentamicin, which can also be used for other infections.

Other drugs that could be prescribed include atropine sulphate and homatropine hydrobromide, which are used to relax the eye to enable accurate eye tests.

This is useful for children and could prevent youngsters needing to go to hospital for a sight test.

Elsewhere, drugs for allergic eye conditions include azelastine hydrochloride, ketotifen, olopatadine and lodoxamide, while other medicines could also be given in an emergency for patients with suspected acute angle closure glaucoma who would otherwise need to go to hospital.

A string of other medicines could also help optometrists and contact lens opticians with the removal of foreign bodies from the eye.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock, said: “Through our Plan for Change we are shifting more care out of hospital and into the community – getting care to patients’ doorsteps by empowering healthcare professionals in communities.

“These proposed changes would unlock the full potential of optometrists and contact lens opticians, cutting red tape and making it easier for patients to get treatment for minor eye conditions, such as allergic conjunctivitis, without the need to visit their GP or hospital unnecessarily – freeing up appointments in hospital and primary care.”

Dr Paramdeep Bilkhu, clinical adviser at the College of Optometrists, said: “Enabling optometrists to supply a wider range of prescription-only medicines will ensure more patients receive effective treatment for many common minor eye conditions at their local optical practice, without having to be referred to a prescriber or wait for a GP appointment.

“If these proposals are agreed and implemented, optometrists can continue to play a key role in reducing the burden on A&E departments and GPs, who often lack the specialist ophthalmic training and equipment needed to handle most eye conditions.

“By expanding the number of medicines that all optometrists can supply to patients, optometrists’ core skills will be better utilised to improve patient outcomes and experiences, particularly where commissioned acute eye care services are available.

“We urge our members, all healthcare professionals and the public to support these proposals to improve eye care in the community.”