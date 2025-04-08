A&E cannot shake off ‘deep freeze of Government incompetence’ – Labour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s emergency departments cannot “shake off the deep freeze of SNP incompetence”, Scottish Labour has said.

Figures released on Tuesday show A&E departments continue to struggle with waiting times, with 67.4% of patients seen within four hours in the week to March 30.

That was down slightly from 68.2% the week before, but remains well short of the 95% target set by the Scottish Government.

According to the figures, of the 27,441 attendances in the most recent week, 1,061 people waited longer than 12 hours to be seen, which is up proportionally from the previous week.

A total of 2,788 waited longer than eight hours – a proportional drop.

Responding to the figures, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Winter pressures may have eased but our NHS can’t shake off the deep freeze of SNP incompetence.

“The SNP has run down the NHS but it’s the hardworking staff and desperate patients who are forced to deal with the chaos in hospital corridors.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray – who has been consistently under fire in recent months over pressures in the health service – pointed to improvements based on the same week last year, when 62.9% of attendances were seen within four hours.

“Our A&E departments are still facing sustained pressure with high levels of hospital occupancy impacting patient flow and causing delays,” he said.

“Despite this, latest weekly figures show more than two-thirds of patients were seen within the four-hour target and performance is up 4.5% compared with the equivalent week last year.

“We are determined to drive improvement and are working closely with all boards to ensure they have the necessary measures in place to cope with any peaks in demand.

“Our £200 million of targeted investment will improve patient flow, enhance capacity and tackle delayed discharge.

“We are shifting the balance of care from acute to community. We are expanding Hospital at Home to at least 2,000 beds by the end of 2026, and will deliver direct access to specialist frailty teams in every A&E in Scotland by summer 2025.

“This will enable frail patients with complex needs to bypass A&E and receive the specialist care they need in the most suitable location for them.”