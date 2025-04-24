3p rise in free school meal funding will stretch school budgets, union warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 3p rise in Government funding paid to schools to provide free school meals will mean many schools will have to dip into already “stretched” budgets, a headteachers’ union has warned.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said the funding for free school meals offered to all pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 will rise from £2.58 to £2.61 a meal in the next academic year.

But Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT school leaders’ union, said headteachers may be forced to make cuts which affect pupils’ learning due to insufficient funding for free school meals.

A report by charity School Food Matters in October last year estimated that it actually costs £3.16 per meal to provide a lunch to pupils.

Schools in England are already facing financial challenges including rising demand for special educational needs and disabilities (Send) provision and potential unfunded pay rises for teachers.

Mr Whiteman said: “This disappointing below-inflation increase will still leave many schools having to subsidise free school meals from budgets already seriously stretched after years of real-terms funding cuts under previous governments.”

He added: “Suppliers sometimes pass on increased costs of producing meals and school leaders are caught between a rock and a hard place.

“They don’t want to compromise on the quality of food provided, but that may mean having to cut spending on other things which may affect children’s learning.

“We urge the Government to look carefully at the actual costs of providing meals and make sure these are fully covered in the funding schools receive.”

Judith Gregory, chair of LACA, which represents members who work in the school food sector, said: “We will be challenging the 1.2% rise as it in no way reflects the true cost increases the school meals service is suffering.”

She added that the £2.61 rate “falls significantly short” of the actual cost of provision.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “This government is mission-driven to break the unfair link between background and opportunity, and we have already taken action to tackle the challenges felt by families who are struggling.

“We have tripled our investment in free breakfast clubs to over £30 million, with 750 early adopter schools offering free meals and childcare from this month, ensuring children are ready to learn.

“We are also continuing to fund free lunches for over 3 million pupils, while taking tough decisions to fix the foundations of the economy, deliver growth and rebuild Britain.”