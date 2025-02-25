XL bullies account for half of dogs seized and euthanised by police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

XL bullies made up half of the banned or dangerous dogs seized and euthanised by police forces in England and Wales last year, new figures show.

A Freedom of Information request by Radar shows 3,464 suspected XL bullies were seized in 2024.

They accounted for about half of the total 7,004 suspected banned or dangerous dogs seized by the 36 police forces that provided data.

Of the 33 forces with full data on euthanasia, 2,409 banned or dangerous dogs were put down last year, with XL bullies accounting for 1,275 (53%) of them.

It comes as the RSPCA said the Government should consider alternatives to legislation banning specific breeds, warning the approach “fails to reduce dog bites”.

At the end of December 2023, it became illegal to breed, exchange or advertise an XL bully dog. A month later, it became a criminal offence to own the breed without an exemption certificate.

The offence falls under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, where dogs can also be seized and euthanised for being “dangerously out of control”.

The figures show South Yorkshire Police seized the most XL bullies (496), while Greater Manchester Police euthanised the highest number (112).

An RSPCA spokesman said: “We all want to live in communities that are safe, and we need a clear strategy for dealing with dangerous dogs.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear about anyone who has been injured by a dog or families who have lost a loved one in a dog-related incident.

“But it’s also devastating to hear about so many dogs who have lost their lives simply because they are considered to be a certain type.”

They said many banned dogs are likely to be “much-loved family pets” that have shown no sign of dangerous behaviour, but will come to the attention of police “because of their looks”.

The Government generally defines the XL bully breed as a large dog with a “muscular body and blocky head”, suggesting “great strength and power for its size”.

But the RSPCA has campaigned against breed-specific legislation, warning there is “no robust scientific evidence” that it effectively protects public safety.

The spokesman said: “We will remain opposed to this approach because it not only fails to reduce dog bites but also significantly impacts dog welfare.”

They added that aggressive behaviour is “complex” and comes down to genetics and lifetime experiences, adding that XL bullies are no more likely to show aggression than any other type of dog despite their size.

“Tackling dog bites is a complex issue but initiatives which promote and ensure responsible breeding and dog ownership are key. We have long called on the UK Government to consider such alternative approaches,” they said.

Earlier this year, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said the ban on XL bullies has placed a “huge burden” on policing, with kennel spaces reaching capacity and costs increasing by the day.

Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, NPCC lead for dangerous dogs, said kennelling costs and veterinary bills in England and Wales rose from £4 million in 2018 to more than £11 million between February and September 2024.

He added that by April this year forces predict they could have spent £25 million on such costs – a 500% increase.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said more than 57,000 XL bullies have been registered.

A Government spokesman said: “The ban on XL bullies is there to protect public safety and we expect all XL bully owners to comply with the strict conditions.

“Ongoing dog attacks show we need to do more to protect public safety.

“We will continue to encourage responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog and to consider whether the current dog control rules are sufficient to ensure communities are protected.”