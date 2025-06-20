Security review launched after Pro-Palestinian activists break into RAF base

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A security review has been launched across the defence estate after pro-Palestinian activists broke into an RAF base and sprayed two military planes with red paint.

Footage posted online by Palestine Action on Friday morning shows two people inside RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The clip shows one person riding an electric scooter up to an Airbus Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker and appearing to spray paint into its jet engine.

Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “disturbed” by the vandalism, while Sir Keir Starmer said it was “disgraceful”.

“I am really disturbed that this happened and have ordered an investigation and a review of wider security at our bases,” Mr Healey said.

“These aircraft are used by our military personnel to support security and peace around the world.

“This action does nothing to support Gaza or our push for peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Downing Street said security is being reviewed across the defence estate and that the Government is working closely with police.

A No 10 spokesman said: “A full security review is under way at Brize Norton.

“We are reviewing security across the whole defence estate.

“We treat all breaches of security very seriously, and where there is suspected criminal activity, we will take the necessary steps to investigate and prosecute in line with longstanding principle.”

He said the incident had not disrupted any planned aircraft movements or operations.

A spokesman for the campaign group said: “Despite publicly condemning the Israeli Government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets.

“Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.

“By decommissioning two military planes, Palestine Action have directly intervened in the genocide and prevented crimes against the Palestinian people.”

RAF Brize Norton serves as the hub for UK strategic air transport and refuelling, including flights to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: “We strongly condemn this vandalism of Royal Air Force assets. We are working closely with the police who are investigating.

“Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain.

“They put their lives on the line for us, and their display of duty, dedication and selfless personal sacrifice are an inspiration to us all.

“It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

Sir Keir said in a post on X: “The act of vandalism committed at RAF Brize Norton is disgraceful.

“Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day.

“It is our responsibility to support those who defend us.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “We have received a report of people gaining access to RAF Brize Norton and causing criminal damage.

“An investigation has been launched and we are working with the Ministry of Defence Police and partners at RAF Brize Norton.

“Inquiries are ongoing to locate and arrest those responsible.”