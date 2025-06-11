Government to end use of hotels for asylum seekers – Chancellor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government will end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers in this Parliament, the Chancellor has said, despite a warning it will be “easier said than done”.

Unveiling her spending review on Wednesday, Rachel Reeves set out how funding will be provided to cut the asylum backlog and save taxpayers billions of pounds.

A total £200 million of transformation funding will be used to speed up the overhaul of the asylum system, documents show.

Ms Reeves told MPs: “I can confirm today that led by the work of my right honourable friend the Home Secretary, we will be ending the costly use of hotels to house asylum seekers in this Parliament.

“Funding that I have provided today, including from the transformation fund, will cut the asylum backlog, hear more appeal cases and return people who have no right to be here, saving the taxpayer £1 billion a year.

“That is my choice, Mr Speaker, that is the Labour choice, that is the choice of the British people.”

It comes as findings from the National Audit Office revealed the cost of asylum accommodation is expected to be more than three times higher than previously estimated at £15.3 billion over 10 years.

Hotel accommodation accounted for 76% of the annual cost of contracts – £1.3 billion of an estimated £1.7 billion in 2024-25.

But responding to the announcement, Home Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Karen Bradley said the cost of asylum hotels has risen to a “staggering extent”, adding this is where reductions will need to be made to cut the Home Office budget.

Unless the savings are made it will have a knock-on effect on the department’s wider ambitions across policing, immigration and counter-terrorism, she said, but warned: “This is easier said than done.

“If hotels disappear there will still need to be stock of short-term accommodation to deal with unpredictable levels of irregular migration.

“Targets on their own are not enough, they need to be delivered – and for that we need to have workable solutions.”

Meanwhile shadow home secretary Chris Philp said Labour’s entire budget is “built on an assumption that the hotels magically empty themselves”.

“They still have no plan for where these people will go,” he added.

On Tuesday, Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle told the Commons committee the department is piloting different ways to provide asylum accommodation ahead of break clauses for major contracts coming up next year.

Pilots include working with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for a joined-up approach to temporary housing and local authorities on providing accommodation.

Dame Angela said one of the ideas is to move away from hotels to medium-sized sites such as old tower blocks and student accommodation.

Labour has previously said it is “committed to end the use of asylum hotels over time”.

Latest figures show 32,345 asylum seekers were being housed temporarily in UK hotels at the end of March, down 15% from the end of December, when the total was 38,079.

That is also 6% lower than the 34,530 at the same point a year earlier.

It is understood the MHCLG will take on some costs of putting asylum seekers up in temporary accommodation once they leave hotels.

Reacting to the move, Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, urged the Government to end the use of hotels before the 2029 deadline, which “feels far away”.

“Asylum hotels have become a flashpoint for community tensions and cost billions to the taxpayer, so ending their use is good for refugees, the taxpayer and communities,” he said.

Instead the charity boss called for asylum seekers to be housed in communities so they can integrate into British life and urged ministers to urgently reform the accommodation system to enable councils to deliver key services.

Elsewhere, the Chancellor also announced a further up to £280 million per year for the Border Security Command by the end of the spending review period, which leads on the UK’s strategy to crack down on people smuggling and small boat crossings.

This follows an initial £150 million to establish the unit last year.

The announcements come as Channel crossings continued on Wednesday.

Pictures show new arrivals wearing life jackets being brought to shore in a Border Force boat in Dover, Kent and being driven away from the port.

They are the first to make the journey to the UK so far this month after a record first five months of the year bringing the provisional total so far to 14,812 arrivals.

This has also surpassed the highest total recorded for the first six months of the year, which was previously 13,489 on June 30 last year.

In 2024, the number of arrivals did not reach more than 14,000 until July 9 (14,058).

Following Wednesday’s arrivals, Mr Philp said now 15,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in the “worst year ever for small boat crossings so far”, adding “this is a total collapse of border control”.

The official figures of the number of arrivals will be published on Thursday by the Home Office.