Prison officers call for use of electric stun guns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prison officers have urged the Justice Secretary to “listen to staff on the front line” and allow the use of electric stun guns in the UK’s most dangerous jails.

Mark Fairhurst, national chairman of the Prison Officers’ Association (POA), will make the demand when he meets Shabana Mahmood on Wednesday.

The meeting comes after guards at HMP Frankland in County Durham were attacked with hot oil and homemade weapons by Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi.

“All we’re asking for is for the Government to be reasonable with us,” Mr Fairhurst told the BBC, saying officers needed more options if extendable batons and synthetic pepper spray fail to deal with a situation.

“This is what I’ll be asking the Secretary of State for Justice on Wednesday – if you’re against tasers, why are you against tasers?

“What’s it going to take for people to listen to us on the front line? We need protections in place to protect ourselves from extreme levels of violence.”

The Prison Service said it will investigate whether frontline staff should be given protective body armour following Abedi’s attack earlier this month when four officers were injured.

Mr Fairhurst told the BBC the lack of equipment was making the recruitment and retention of prison staff more difficult.

He said: “We’re in an enclosed environment, and we’re facing people armed with homemade knives. What do we do next? We haven’t even got stabproof vests, so we need Taser as an option, a tactical option, to deploy to save our lives really.”

Responding to concerns the proposals would undermine rehabilitative approaches to the prison system, Mr Fairhurst said: “It’s very easy for an academic to say that when they’re not on the front line, wearing a white shirt for protection and facing extreme levels of violence from terrorists.”

The Ministry of Justice has pledged to carry out a review following the incident also suspended access to kitchens in separation units in prisons, where the attack is believed to have taken place in Frankland.

Ms Mahmood said: “It is clear there are further questions to answer, and more that must be done.

“This will look into how this was able to happen, and what we must do to better protect our prison officers in the future.

“This review will look specifically at this attack, but also more widely at how separation centres are run.”