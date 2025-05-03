School leaders call for urgent ‘sensitive’ guidance after gender ruling

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government must provide schools with “non-divisive and sensitive” guidance following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of a woman, a school leaders’ union has said.

Schools must remain “safe, inclusive spaces” for all staff, children and families, delegates at the annual conference of the NAHT heard.

Last month, the UK’s highest court ruled the terms “woman” and “sex” in the 2010 Equality Act “refer to a biological woman and biological sex”.

This means transgender women with a gender recognition certificate (GRC) can be excluded from single-sex spaces if “proportionate”.

School leaders are being put in a “very difficult” position as they try to understand what the ruling means for staff and pupils, the conference heard.

Delegates voted to call on the NAHT executive to write to the Education Secretary to request “urgent support and information” for schools.

An emergency motion, which was passed at the conference in Harrogate on Saturday, also called on the NAHT to lobby the Government to provide schools with “non-divisive and sensitive guidance” so they know what the law means and so they remain “safe, inclusive spaces” for staff, children and families.

Delegate Sarah Hewitt-Clarkson, from Birmingham, who proposed the motion, said the Government should provide inclusive, safe and “dignified” guidance for school leaders to help them navigate the new law successfully.

She said: “The Supreme Court judgment has had an immediate impact and implications for some of our members, thrown them into turmoil as they are faced with impossible decisions about everyday practices.

“It has already been divisive.”

Ms Hewitt-Clarkson added: “This motion is asking Government for clarity to help us lead our way through this whilst ensuring everyone’s dignity and safety remain intact.

“Our union’s policy position already states that our schools must be inclusive, safe places for all, but the new law has left some unsafe and seemingly unprotected.

“It feels as if the load has been given to school leaders to sort their own way through it, which is unfair and leaves us all vulnerable.”

Delegate Debra Walker, from Sunderland, said: “This ruling has many implications, many of which concern me and worry me, but I don’t even know what I don’t know.

“I have so many unknown unknowns that I’m very worried.

“The DfE’s (Department for Education’s) job should be to anticipate the impact on us as leaders, on our organisations, and act with urgency to protect us from the myriad of consequences of this ruling.”

The motion, which was unanimously carried, also called on the NAHT executive to support the TUC Trade Unions for Trans Rights Network by “publicising activities to members and encouraging participation”.

Last month, delegates at the annual conference of the NASUWT voted to call on the teaching union to “campaign and collectivise against any knee-jerk policy changes in educational settings” in response to the ruling.

On Monday, the Government said it will not be hurried into publishing guidance for schools on how to support children who are questioning their gender.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said it was important the right information was provided to schools.

Draft guidance for schools and colleges on how best to support pupils has been on hold since Labour entered Government.

It was published by the Conservative government in December 2023, with a consultation ending in March last year.