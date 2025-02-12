Minister ‘absolutely’ confident Government will meet 1.5 million homes pledge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A minister has said he is “absolutely” confident that the Government will meet its pledge of 1.5 million homes this Parliament, as ministers have promised £350 million more for affordable housing.

Building safety minister Alex Norris said ministers “could not have put… in clearer bigger writing” their plans to build more homes.

It comes as ministers have pledged an additional £350 million for affordable and social rent homes.

There’s no kind of one timeline for it. But we do want the money out the door, we do want those houses built quickly, because we’re dealing with a situation where people badly need those homes Alex Norris, building safety minister

Asked on Sky News whether he was confident of reaching the 1.5 million target, building safety minister Alex Norris said: “In terms of big commitments you know our plan for change has Britain building a million-and-a-half homes right at the bedrock.

“We could not have put that in clearer, bigger writing that we intend to do that. That’s our commitment, that’s what we’re going to deliver.”

Pushed further on whether he was as confident today as before that 1.5 million would be the case, he added: “Of course, absolutely.”

Officials have said that up to 2,800 extra homes will be built with an extra £300 million for the affordable homes programme committed on Wednesday, half of which will be social rent.

£50 million will also be given to the local authority housing fund, with the expectation that this will produce “over 250” more council homes.

Mr Norris said the Government wanted houses built “quickly” through the announced £350 million funding but said there is no “one timeline” for delivery.

He told Sky News: “Whether it’s land acquisition, which can often be the holdup, whether it’s trickier planning in areas of (…) old brownfield that need land decontamination, all the way through more complex builds.

“So there’s no kind of one timeline for it. But we do want the money out the door, we do want those houses built quickly, because we’re dealing with a situation where people badly need those homes.”

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has said that ministers “can’t afford not to” meet their overall 1.5 million target.

“We will meet that target because we can’t afford not to,” Ms Rayner told broadcasters.

“We have 1.3 million people waiting on housing waiting lists, there isn’t a person listening to this show that will not know somebody who is desperate to get on the housing ladder.

“So, therefore, we’re determined to turn that tide.”

There have been warnings that there are not the staff available to fulfil the promise of 1.5 million homes.

In December, the head of the largest housebuilding firm in the UK warned that a skills shortage means that Labour’s 1.5 million goal is not possible.

Asked if there were enough workers to build the extra homes promised, Barratt Redrow chief executive David Thomas told the BBC: “The short answer is no.”

The money announced on Wednesday comes on top of £500 million that was earmarked for affordable housing in October’s Budget.

It is thought that ministers will also shortly announce a crackdown on rogue landlords in the supported housing sector who provide unsuitable homes.