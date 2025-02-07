Safety Commissioner highlights ‘injustice’ over lack of redress for mesh scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have been urged to give financial compensation to women affected by the mesh scandal as the Patient Safety Commissioner expressing her disappointment over a lack of action to date.

Last year, Dr Henrietta Hughes highlighted that thousands of women’s lives were “destroyed” because of pelvic mesh and said that there was a “clear case for redress” for thousands of women and children affected by vaginal mesh implants and sodium valproate.

She said the Government should create a two-stage financial redress scheme – an interim scheme and a main scheme.

It is very disappointing that women who have suffered so much harm are still waiting for redress Dr Henrietta Hughes, Patient Safety Commissioner

But campaigners said they have “faced silence” in the year since the report was published.

Dr Hughes said: ‘It is very disappointing that women who have suffered so much harm are still waiting for redress.

“This is an injustice as it augments the original harm they suffered. They need redress now and the Government must act immediately.’

Kath Sansom, founder of the Sling the Mesh campaign group, called on the Government to urgently act on the report’s findings.

Ms Sansom told the PA news agency that women’s lives have been “irreparably damaged” by mesh, with many unable to work or reduce their hours due to chronic pain and disability.

But despite this, no compensation scheme has been put in place to help those affected, Ms Sansom said.

The time for excuses is over – we need action now Kath Sansom, Sling The Mesh

She said: “For a year, we have waited for action, but all we’ve received is silence.

“The Hughes Report made it clear that financial redress is essential.

“It is unacceptable that the Government continues to turn a blind eye to women who have lost their health, their jobs, and their quality of life through no fault of their own.

“The time for excuses is over – we need action now.”

Transvaginal mesh implants were used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and incontinence after childbirth.

However, in some cases they have caused debilitating harm to some women.

Side effects have included infection, pelvic pain, difficulty urinating, pain during sex and incontinence.

MP Sharon Hodgson, chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for First Do Harm, said: “A year on from the publication of the Hughes Report which calls for a redress scheme for women impacted by the mesh and valproate scandals – the Government are yet to issue a response.

“I will not rest until these thousands of women and families get the justice they deserve.

“They have been let down by a system supposed to protect them and as a result will suffer lifelong physical and mental barriers – they will never be the same again.

“While financial compensation cannot reverse this damage, it would at least provide confirmation to them that – contrary to the gaslighting and dismissal they have received – they were right to raise concerns, that they were wronged, that it wasn’t their fault, and that they deserve better.”

Alison Fuller, from the charity Epilepsy Action, said: “It’s been a year since Hughes report led by the Patient Safety Commissioner on redress options for people harmed by sodium valproate and pelvic mesh.

This is a complex area of work and Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron met with some of those affected before Christmas, and has committed to providing an update to the Patient Safety Commissioner at the earliest opportunity Department of Health and Social Care

“For the first time, the report sets out the options to provide redress for people harmed by sodium valproate, when risks weren’t communicated effectively.

“These families are struggling immensely, not just from an emotional standpoint, but from a financial one, too. They have been for decades. They simply can’t wait any longer.

“Yet a year on we still have no clear timeline for a response to the recommendations. We’re aware the Government has acknowledged it and committed to considering it. But the people affected deserve more than that.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The harm caused by sodium valproate and pelvic mesh continues to be felt today. Our sympathies are with those affected and we are fully focused on how best to support patients and prevent future harm.

“This is a complex area of work and Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron met with some of those affected before Christmas, and has committed to providing an update to the Patient Safety Commissioner at the earliest opportunity.”