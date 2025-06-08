Stormont minister calls for terminally ill to be allowed state pension early

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Stormont minister has urged the UK Government to allow the terminally ill early access to their state pension.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said it is imperative that Government does more to ensure financial security and dignity for people in their final months of life.

The measure – proposed by the end-of-life charity Marie Curie – would allow terminally ill individuals to claim their state pension based on national insurance contributions, topped up to at least pension credit-level.

Figures from the charity’s Dying In Poverty campaign show that around 111,000 people die in poverty each year in the UK, with more than one-in-four working-age individuals facing financial hardship in their final year.

Mr Lyons has written to pensions minister Torsten Bell to press for action.

“It is imperative that we do more to ensure financial security and dignity for people in their final months of life and I am urging Minister Bell to take decisive action on this issue,” he said.

“A terminal diagnosis should not be accompanied by the added burden of financial hardship but unfortunately this is the stark – and unacceptable – reality for too many.

“Marie Curie’s compassionate and practical solution would allow terminally ill individuals to access the state pension early, providing much-needed financial stability and some peace of mind during the most difficult of times.”

On March 31, the Northern Ireland Assembly unanimously backed a private member’s motion urging the UK to implement legislative changes that would enable those with a terminal diagnosis to access their state pension early.

It is understood that these issues may be tackled in the UK Government’s new Pension Schemes Bill.

Mr Lyons said he has committed to engaging with the Department for Work and Pensions on behalf of those diagnosed with a terminal illness and to advocating for greater support.

He added: “I am urging the UK Government to act swiftly and compassionately to deliver meaningful change on early access to state pensions.

“No-one should be facing their final months with the added burden of financial distress and I will continue to press for a fair and compassionate system that meets the needs of those who are most vulnerable.”

A government spokesperson said: “No-one should suffer financial hardship because of a health condition, especially people nearing the end of life.

“And our special rules unlock early access to certain benefits and support systems for those nearing the end of their lives.

“Our Pension Schemes Bill will increase the life expectancy threshold for support from six to 12 months, giving more people the help they need at the hardest time of life.”