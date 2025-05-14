‘Lives at risk’, warns domestic abuse tsar over Government’s prison recall plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The domestic abuse commissioner has warned that “lives are at risk” after the Government unveiled changes to the prison recall system.

Under the plans announced on Wednesday, domestic abusers could qualify for early release, Dame Nicole Jacobs warned.

It comes amid concerns that victims may be left unprotected under the scheme, which is designed to ease pressure on overcrowded jails.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood this week announced emergency reforms allowing offenders serving between one and four years to be recalled for a fixed 28 days, rather than the rest of their sentence.

The policy aims to free up space ahead of a projected shortfall in prison capacity by November.

Ministers say the scheme will exclude those convicted of serious violent or sexual offences, as well as terrorist and national security crimes.

The exclusions will focus on offenders managed under Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (Mappa) at Level 2 or 3, the PA news agency understands.

Mappa is used to manage certain sexual and violent offenders in the community, with only the most complex or high-risk individuals put at Level 2 or 3.

It is understood that some serious domestic abuse perpetrators would be excluded from the recall scheme.

Dame Nicole warned that the Government is unable to safely exclude all domestic abusers as it does not hold central data on how many are in prison or under probation supervision.

“I cannot stress (enough) the lack of consideration for victims’ safety and how many lives are being put in danger because of this proposed change,” she said.

“You are not sent to prison for four years if you do not pose significant risk to your victim or the wider public.

“Re-releasing them back into the community after 28 days is simply unacceptable.”

She added: “Until Government can confidently exempt all offenders with a known history of domestic abuse from this measure, it is critical for victims’ safety that this proposal is scrapped.”

The Government said the recall changes would create around 1,400 prison spaces, buying time ahead of wider sentencing reforms due next spring.