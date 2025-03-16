Tories bid to ban phones from classrooms as schools Bill returns to Commons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives will seek to press the Government to ban mobile phones in schools as the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill returns to the Commons on Monday.

The party has put down an amendment to Labour’s landmark legislation that would require schools to ban pupils using or carrying phones during the school day, arguing that such policies boost attainment.

But the Government has so far resisted calls to ban phones in schools, with a source accusing the Tories of “bandwagon jumping” and “attention seeking”.

Shadow education secretary Laura Trott said: “We have overwhelming evidence of how damaging phones and social media are on our children’s education.

“With one in five children saying their lessons are disrupted every day by a smartphone, it’s evident that we must do more to keep classrooms a place of learning.

“It is a shame that Labour won’t put politics aside and back our amendment to ban phones in schools – it’s the right thing for parents, teachers and children.”

In a bid to generate support for the amendment, the Conservatives have launched a petition asking the public to back the move, and has pointed to a survey by think tank Policy Exchange suggesting schools that ban smartphones are more likely to be rated “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will also host a roundtable alongside Ms Trott on Monday to discuss the proposals with campaigners including actor Sophie Winkleman.

She said: “We want to make sure children get the best possible education, and evidence shows that phones are disrupting learning.

“That’s why we are amending the Bill currently before Parliament to require all schools to ban children carrying or using phones.

“So far the Government have dismissed our plans, and so we will be pressing this issue to a vote in the House of Commons this week.”

However, the amendment is almost certain to be voted down due to Labour’s overwhelming Commons majority.

A Government source said: “This is yet more bandwagon jumping and scattergun policy-making from a Conservative Party with no firm ideas to raise standards in our schools.

“Laura Trott and Kemi Badenoch as Cabinet ministers backed the guidance the previous government issued; they had 14 years to legislate for a ban and didn’t.

“The public can see that this is yet more attention seeking from a party lost in the electoral wilderness.”

Although the Government is opposed to legislating to ban phones from classrooms, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson told the Association of School and College Leaders last week they would have her “full backing in ridding our classrooms of the disruption of phones”.

A Government spokesperson said: “Mobile phones are a distraction from learning which is why our clear guidance sets out that school leaders should be restricting their use.

“Around 97% of schools restrict mobile phone use in some way, while headteachers also have the ability to implement complete bans, with many choosing to exercise this right.”

An inquiry by the Welsh Senedd last week also recommended against a blanket ban on phones in schools, saying there was also evidence of devices supporting young people’s welfare and safety.