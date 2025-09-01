Minister apologises for calling assisted dying Bill ‘major Government priority’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A health minister has issued an apology after describing the proposed assisted dying law as a major Government priority.

Baroness Merron said the controversial backbench legislation should not have been referred to in this way given the administration’s neutrality on the issue.

The Labour frontbencher made a statement to address “inaccurate information” contained in a previous response she had given to a written question by Liberal Democrat Lord Scriven.

The formal correction emerged as peers are poised to debate in detail the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which has already been through the House of Commons.

More than 150 members are already listed to speak at second reading in the Lords on Friday, September 12.

Responding in July to a question by Lord Scriven on increased wage costs in the Department of Health and Social Care after Labour took office, Lady Merron said: “Since the general election, the department’s staff numbers have needed to increase to ensure the right skills and capability to deliver several of the Government’s major priorities.”

Her answer went on to say that these included the assisted dying Bill.

Lady Merron subsequently issued a ministerial statement in which she said: “It has been brought to my attention that a written answer given to Lord Scriven contained inaccurate information related to the work of the Department for Health and Social Care.”

She added: “The assisted dying Bill has required additional resource but should not have been referred to as a Government priority given the Government’s neutrality on the issue.”

Providing an updated answer, which removed mention of the contentious legislation, Lady Merron went on: “I would like to apologise for any confusion.”

However, the blunder was seized on by Tory former Cabinet minister Lord Harper, who was referred to the ministerial clarification.

The Bill, sponsored by Labour MP for Spen Valley Kim Leadbeater, cleared the Commons with a majority of 23 votes in June, down from the majority of 55 it secured when first voted on by elected representatives back in November.

MPs had a free vote on the legislation, meaning they decided according to their conscience rather than along party lines.

It will be taken through the Upper House by former lord chancellor and justice secretary Lord Falconer of Thoroton.

Assisted dying campaigners, including Dame Esther Rantzen, have urged peers not to block the draft law, which could run out of parliamentary time if it gets bogged down in the Lords.

But opponents have vowed to fight on at Westminster against what they called a “deeply flawed Bill”.

The proposed legislation would allow terminally ill adults in England and Wales, with fewer than six months to live, to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel featuring a social worker, senior legal figure and psychiatrist.