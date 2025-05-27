Government ‘not going to rule anything out’ amid benefit cap pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are “not going to rule anything out when it comes to tackling child poverty”, Downing Street has said, after the Education Secretary suggested that scrapping the two-child benefit cap is “not off the table”.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves have been under pressure to axe the system which restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households.

The Government’s child poverty strategy, which was due to be published in the spring, is now set to come in the autumn so it can be aligned with the Chancellor’s budget.

Asked if she would scrap the cap, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson – who is leading the Government’s child poverty task force alongside the Work and Pensions Secretary – told BBC Breakfast: “We’re certainly looking at it as part of the task force.

“As I say, nothing’s off the table but this is not straightforward, the costs are high.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday that the Government is “absolutely committed to tackling child poverty”.

He later added: “We’ve been very clear that we’re not going to rule anything out when it comes to tacking child poverty, and the ministerial task force is considering all available levers to give every child the best start in life as part of our strategy.”

The spokesman said that he would not speculate on the measures that could be included in their plans.

Ms Phillipson also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she has had conversations with charities and others who are campaigning for change on the issues and added: “What I’ve said to them is that we hear them.

“We want to make this change happen, and it will be the moral mission of this Labour Government to ensure that fewer children grow up in poverty, and that where you’re from does not determine everything that you can go on to achieve in life.”

Asked if the Prime Minster endorsed her words, his spokesman told reporters: “Of course, the Secretary of State is speaking for the Government.”

The two-child cap or limit was first announced in 2015 by the Conservatives and came into effect in 2017. It restricts child tax credit and universal credit to the first two children in most households.

Organisations working in the sector have argued that 109 children across the UK are pulled into poverty by the policy every day.

Katie Schmuecker, the principal policy adviser at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said on Tuesday: “To make sure child poverty falls during this Parliament, the Government must remove the two-child limit.

“With concern about hardship and the cost of living being so high, this would show ministers are serious about making a difference to the lives of low-income families.

“It is the most cost-effective way to lower child poverty.”