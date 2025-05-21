Government sends new aid to Gaza amid rising pressure on Israel to end blockade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government will send £4 million worth of aid to Gaza as it ramps up pressure on the Israeli government to lift a blockade on the region.

The aid will include essential medicines, safe drinking water and food parcels.

Minister for Development Jenny Chapman, who is visiting Israel and the occupied territories, said the lack of aid reaching Gazans is “appalling”.

The move comes after the UK criticised Israel over its actions in the region.

On Tuesday, the Government suspended trade deal talks with Israel, sanctioned West Bank settlers and summoned the country’s ambassador, while foreign Secretary David Lammy described Israel’s actions as “monstrous”.

Ms Chapman announced the new UK support during a visit to a Red Crescent centre, but expressed her frustration that much of it cannot yet reach them because of the Israeli restrictions.

“The lack of aid reaching ordinary Gazans is appalling,” she said.

“The Israeli government’s failure to allow full humanitarian access to aid workers is abhorrent. Far too few trucks are crossing into Gaza.

“The UN has warned nearly half a million Palestinians, including children, are facing starvation.

“The UK is clear – Israel will not achieve security through prolonging the suffering of the Palestinian people.

“I have heard first hand from aid workers today of the abominable impact of this behaviour on real families.

“The UK has today pledged new support for Gazans but the brutal reality is most of it is stuck in limbo.”

“We need to see an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a surge of aid, and a path towards long-term peace,” she added.

Humanitarian aid needs to get into Gaza “at pace”, Sir Keir Starmer told broadcasters as he visited a supermarket in north London on Tuesday afternoon.

In response to the situation in the West Bank, Mr Lammy announced measures, including financial restrictions and travel bans, targeting prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss and two other individuals, as well as two illegal outposts and two organisations accused of backing violence against Palestinian communities.

On Wednesday, Downing Street did not rule out that sanctions on Israeli ministers were possible in future after a report that No 10 and other countries were drawing up plans to target key figures in Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he would not speculate on future sanctions policy but said it has been made clear that if Israel does not cease its military offensive and lift aid restrictions then the UK will take further “concrete actions” in response.