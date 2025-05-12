Key points in the Government’s immigration White Paper

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has set out plans to significantly reduce net migration as Labour seeks to head off the electoral threat from Reform UK.

Here are some of the key proposals in the immigration White Paper:

– The new system will end automatic settlement and citizenship for anyone living here for five years, with migrants instead required to spend a decade in the UK before applying to stay – although workers who significantly contribute to society such as nurses, doctors and engineers could be fast-tracked.

– Migrants will be required to display a higher standard of English across all immigration routes including, for the first time, their adult dependents.

– An end to the international recruitment of care workers, with the Home Office arguing there are 40,000 potential members of staff who were originally brought over by “rogue” providers and are now able to take up jobs in the sector while homegrown workers are trained up.

– The Home Office will be notified of all offences committed by foreign criminals, rather than just those which result in prison terms, with wider powers to deport offenders and cancel visas.

– Changes to the interpretation of the European Convention on Human Rights in an attempt to reduce the number of people claiming “exceptional circumstances” over the right to family life in order to remain in the UK.

– The immigration skills charge, paid by firms sponsoring a migrant worker, will be hiked by 32%.

– Skills thresholds for work visas will be returned to degree level – reversing a system that saw the proportion of lower-skilled visas issued increase between 2021 and 2024.

– For occupations below this level, access to the immigration system will be strictly time-limited and based on evidence of shortages in the supply of labour.

– A “limited pool” of refugees and displaced people recognised by the United Nations’ agency responsible will be eligible to apply for jobs through existing skilled-worker routes.

– The tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students will be made stricter.

– The ability for graduates to remain in the UK after their studies will be cut from two years to 18 months.