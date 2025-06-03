NI Secretary to meet with parties over how to deal with legacy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Northern Ireland Secretary is set to hold a series of meetings with political leaders over fresh legislation to deal with the legacy of the Troubles.

Hilary Benn will meet with the leaders of the four larger political parties which comprise the Stormont Executive in Belfast on Wednesday.

He met with the SDLP on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the meetings, Mr Benn emphasised that any new arrangements must have the confidence of bereaved families and of all communities.

The previous government’s contentious Legacy Act has been almost universally opposed by political parties and victims groups.

It halted scores of cases going through the courts and inquests concerning the Troubles, and set up the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

Mr Benn also reiterated that the Government will repeal and replace the Legacy Act.

The ICRIR is expected to be retained.

“This UK Government is committed to (repealing and replacing) the previous government’s Legacy Act and to ensuring we have a system that is capable of delivering for all families who are seeking answers around the loss of their loved ones,” he said.

“I am continuing to work with all of the Northern Ireland parties over what should be included in that legislation.

“It is important that new legacy arrangements are capable of commanding the confidence of families and of all communities.”