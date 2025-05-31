Tories in call to arm specialist prison officers to counter Islamist gangs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives have called for some prison officers to have access to firearms to counter “out of control” Islamist gangs and violent prisoners.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said specialist teams should be armed with Tasers, stun grenades, and in some circumstances, lethal weapons.

He also called for high-collar stab vests to be provided to frontline officers right away, citing the threat from inmates after recent attacks on prison officers.

“Islamist gangs and violent prisoners in our jails are out of control. It’s a national security emergency, but the Government is dithering.

“If they don’t act soon, there is a very real risk that a prison officer is kidnapped or murdered in the line of duty, or that a terrorist attack is directed from inside prison,” he wrote in The Telegraph.

He said he had commissioned former prison governor Ian Acheson to carry out a rapid review.

“We have to stop pussy-footing around Islamist extremists and violent offenders in jails,” he wrote.

“That means arming specialist prison officer teams with Tasers and stun grenades, as well as giving them access to lethal weapons in exceptional circumstances.

“If prison governors can’t easily keep terrorist influencers and radicalising inmates apart from the mainstream prisoners they target, then we don’t control our prisons – they do. We must take back control and restore order by giving officers the powers and protection they need.”

It come after attacks by high-profile inmates.

Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi targeted prison staff with boiling oil and homemade weapons in a planned ambush last month.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana allegedly attacked a prison officer at HMP Belmarsh earlier this month by pouring boiling water over them.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has ordered a snap review into whether stab vests should be used more routinely, and a trial that will give specialised officers dealing with serious incidents Tasers is due to be launched this summer.

Officers already have access to batons and Pava spray, a synthetic form of pepper spray, in men’s prisons in the public sector.

A Ministry of Justice source said the Government has a “zero-tolerance approach” to violence and extremism in prisons.

“The last Government added just 500 cells to our prison estate, and left our jails in total crisis. In fourteen years, they closed 1,600 cells in the high-security estate, staff assaults soared, and experienced officers left in droves. Now the arsonists are pretending to be firefighters.

“This Government is cleaning up the mess the last Government left behind. We are building new prisons, with 2,400 new cells opened since we took office. And we take a zero-tolerance approach to violence and extremism inside.”