Knife amnesty van to tour parts of country ahead of ninja sword ban

A knife crime activist is set to drive across the country in an “amnesty van” to encourage young people to hand over illegal weapons ahead of a fresh ban on ninja swords.

As part of the Government’s new knife surrender scheme, campaigner Faron Paul will tour London, the West Midlands and Greater Manchester in July to help get rid of dangerous blades.

The Home Office is also funding 37 new surrender bins, made by charity Word 4 Weapons, across the same locations where 45% of knife crime in England and Wales takes place.

It comes as a ban on ninja swords campaigned for by the family of murdered teenager Ronan Kanda is set to come into force from August 1.

It will be illegal to possess, sell, make or import the weapon as part of anti-knife crime measures introduced under Ronan’s Law.

Ronan’s mother Pooja Kanda has campaigned for a law change since the death of her 16-year-old son, who was yards away from his Wolverhampton home when he was murdered with a ninja sword in 2022.

Anyone handing in a ninja sword can claim compensation of £5 – the wholesale price of the weapon – if they return it to a designated police station.

The new surrender bins have been purpose-built to cater for larger weapons such as ninja swords, and 33 will be placed across London, two in the West Midlands and two in Greater Manchester.

Mr Paul’s van is also specifically built for the task and will be supported by police officers on the move.

The anti-knife crime campaigner and chief executive of FazAmnesty uses social media to raise awareness of the consequences of carrying knives after surviving two life-threatening attacks himself.

Mr Paul said: “The launch of the UK’s first-ever amnesty van is a historic moment – not just for FazAmnesty, but for communities across the country.

“In partnership with the Home Office, this van allows us to take our mission directly to the people, giving them a safe, secure, and discreet way to hand in offensive weapons.

“It’s more than just a vehicle – it’s a symbol of hope, change, and second chances.

“This is about saving lives, protecting our communities, and breaking the cycle of violence.”

It will be illegal to have a ninja sword after August 1, and anyone caught with one could face six months in prison, set to increase to two years under plans in the Crime and Policing Bill.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “This Government is taking a different approach to tackling knife crime – one rooted in partnership with those who have first-hand experience of this devastating crime.

“We know that young people involved in crime can have complex pasts and often deep-rooted mistrust in authority, and I truly believe it’s this kind of collaboration that will save young lives.”