Policing ‘broken’ according to new report – police federation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Policing is “broken” according to a new report, the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) has said.

The report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary warned that police investigations across the country are being thwarted by “ineffective” working methods which focus on quantity over quality.

Forces are recording how many times they update victims of crime, rather than how effective the updates are at providing information and support, the watchdog said, adding that outcomes for victims are “not good enough”.

The inspectorate, which reports on the efficiency and effectiveness of the police, said understaffed forces can improve their performance without any new resources.

The PFEW, which represents more than 145,000 police officers up to and including the rank of chief inspector and special constables, said the report revealed the workforce and the service generally were “stretched beyond its limits”.

PFEW acting national chairwoman Tiff Lynch said the report described “a broken system that leaves the public less safe and a police service overworked, underpaid and under threat”.

She added: “Officers are leaving the job in record numbers because they simply cannot afford to stay and the price of doing the job is too high for their health.

“We are losing experience at an alarming rate and that directly impacts how crimes are investigated and solved, and victims supported.

“The word ‘inexperienced’ is used a staggering 34 times in this report.

“If Government have been honest about describing the NHS as a broken system full of heroes, they must do the same for policing.

“This report shows a service and a workforce stretched beyond its limits.

“The Government cannot expect high-quality policing and safer streets when it refuses to fairly pay those whose blood, sweat and tears delivers it day in and day out.”

The report has made 11 recommendations to chief constables of police forces about more effective processes, better training and improved supervision of crime investigations.

The forces inspected included Cheshire Constabulary, Cumbria Constabulary, Essex Police, Greater Manchester Police, Norfolk Constabulary, the Police Service of Northern Ireland and West Midlands Police between May and July 2024.

Commenting on the report, His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Lee Freeman said: “There is little in policing that is more important to the public than investigating crime.

“We spoke to many officers and staff working tirelessly to investigate crime and achieve positive outcomes for victims.

“However, we found that all too often, investigators’ efforts are hampered by ineffective force processes which means that often forces don’t put victims first.

“It is evident that chief constables do not have sufficient resources to investigate all volume crime to a standard that they and the public wish to see.

“While forces undoubtedly need more officers and staff, with the resources they have there is much they can do.”

He added that there were “many good examples of initiatives” across forces working to improve the effectiveness of investigations and service given to victims, and that he encouraged chief constables to consider how they can adopt or take inspiration from these approaches.