More protests each weekend creating ‘challenges’ for police – chief constable

Police Scotland’s chief constable says the force faces “challenging dynamics” around weekly, growing numbers of anti-immigration protests and pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said pressure is being put on officers despite the vast majority of these being peaceful, noting the “complex policing environment” created by the protests.

The comments were in her report updating the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on the force’s activities in September.

There have been a number of anti-immigration protests outside accommodation for asylum seekers in recent weeks, which often attract counter-protests.

In Falkirk, there have been weekly demonstrations with opposing groups outside the Cladhan Hotel.

Pro-Palestinian groups have also staged demonstrations against the UK Government’s proscription of Palestine Action. Arrests have been made at some of these.

In her report, which will be considered by the SPA Board on Thursday, Ms Farrell said: “Policing continues to respond to an intense operating environment, illustrated by a high-level of protest and counter protest across the country each week.

“While the vast majority of these have been peaceful, there have been challenging dynamics and appropriate police planning and resource is required, placing pressure on our workforce.”

She also said some protest groups appeared to co-ordinate their efforts.

Her report said: “Anti-immigration protests have been taking place every weekend at different locations across Scotland.

“The vast majority have been peaceful but there have been instances where the ability of conventional officers to manage crowd dynamics has been challenging.

“The volume of people attending has recently grown and an element of co-ordination amongst some protest groups exists.

“Events are occurring within the context of ongoing public dialogue and protest in relation to the proscription by the UK Government of Palestine Action group as a terrorist group.

“While unconnected to the primary purpose of the anti-immigration protests, there is a crossover in causes.

“This provides for a complex policing environment and challenging dynamics at protest sites.”

Ms Farrell said the law would be enforced in a “proportionate” way, with a national command structure in place.

She said: “Engagement and communication is a crucial part of what we do. We are proud of our approach but the relentless challenge of carefully managing such an intense and fragile issue has an impact.”

Her report also updated the SPA board on a number of high-profile investigations and convictions in Scotland.

Arrests connected to Operation Portaledge, which is investigating a gang feud in the east and west of Scotland, have risen to 57.