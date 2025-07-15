Government urged to introduce ‘statutory’ regulations – David Fuller inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The David Fuller inquiry has found Government “must” introduce statutory regulations to protect the “security and dignity” of people after death.

The current regulatory system is “piecemeal” and there are no organisations that focus solely on protecting the dignity of the deceased, the inquiry has found.

In total, the inquiry, chaired by Sir Jonathan Michael, has made 75 key recommendations to address arrangements in England for the care of people after death.

Alongside recommendations for regulation, practical steps include for NHS trusts and local authorities to have CCTV installed in mortuaries and for ambulances to have a policy in place regarding taking photographs of deceased patients.

The inquiry was opened after necrophiliac killer David Fuller abused at least 100 deceased women and girls over a 15 year period without being detected.

On Tuesday, Sir Jonathan announced that with the current arrangements, crimes like Fuller’s could happen again because existing regulatory bodies do not ensure the “security and dignity” of the deceased.

The inquiry has found: “There is no regulator or regulatory or oversight framework with the overriding objective of protecting the security and dignity of the deceased.”

It added: “The current system of regulation and oversight is partial, piecemeal and not universally mandated in its application to the issues examined by the inquiry.”

The Human Tissue Authority (HTA) have jurisdiction over post-mortem examinations and laboratory work but none over body stores or the funeral sector.

This, the inquiry explained, is because the HTA defines human tissue as “material that has come from a human body” rather than the body itself.

The HTA, along with other organisations such as the Care Quality Commission, United Kingdom Accreditation Service and NHS England, all have important roles around this provision, but none have the “primary objective” of protecting the “security and dignity” of the deceased.

The inquiry acknowledged that actions taken by these organisations in response to David Fuller are “well-intentioned” but fail to address the underlying issues.

The report read: “While the actions that those with a role in regulation and oversight of organisations that store deceased people have taken in response to the crimes of David Fuller and the Inquiry’s Phase 1 Report are well-intentioned and welcome,

“They are unable to address the underlying issue that regulation and oversight are partial.

“They do not extend to every institution where deceased people are stored. Fundamentally, there is no regulator or system of oversight with the primary objective of protecting the security and dignity of the deceased.”

On top of this, no organisation holds specific powers to stop a funeral director from operating in the event of “poor practice, misconduct or neglect” which fell short of a criminal standard, the inquiry found.

In 2019, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began an investigation into oversight of activity in funeral directors’ premises.

When published in December 2020, it contained a recommendation that the UK government establish an inspection regime to help curtail these issues.

On Tuesday, the inquiry noted: “It is very disappointing that, over five years ago, the CMA made the recommendation that the government should establish an inspection and registration regime for the funeral industry and yet, to date, no decisive action has been taken to implement this recommendation and address the manifest weaknesses in the sector.”

Speaking to the PA news agency on the issue, Sir Jonathan said it was decided at that stage to give informal regulation “a chance to work”.

He added: “I think now the funeral sector has acknowledged that that has not worked in practice, and it is incomplete.

“And therefore, in the absence of formal statutory regulation, there is still a risk that in that sector, similar offences to Fuller’s might occur.”

Reacting to the inquiry’s report on Tuesday, National Society Of Allied And Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) chief executive Terry Tennens welcomed the recommendations to “bring us closer to long-overdue regulation” of the funeral profession.

But he warned regulation must be proportionate and not hinder the wide range of businesses in the sector with costly regulation which could force closures.

He called for clarity on how a statutory regulator would work, adding: “We need a framework that is smart and streamlined rather than complicated and cumbersome.”

The organisation has proposed a model based on inspections and standards regime set by the Scottish Government’s funeral director code of practice to do this.

Mr Tennens said: “SAIF will continue to work constructively with the Government with the aim of delivering a model of regulation that works for all and effectively meets the objectives of the Fuller Inquiry.”