Killer jailed after double jeopardy law change denied move to open prison

The Government has stopped a killer who murdered a pizza delivery woman from moving to an open prison despite a recommendation by the Parole Board.

William Dunlop, now 61, strangled Julie Hogg in Billingham, County Durham, in 1989 and hid her mutilated body behind a bath panel where it lay undiscovered for more than two months.

The killer subjected the 22-year-old, who had a three-year-old son, to a violent sexual assault after she rejected him, in what prosecutors called a “premeditated and truly horrendous” attack.

The Parole Board had recommended that he be moved but Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood blocked the transfer.

Miss Hogg’s family told the BBC that they were “elated” and said Ms Mahmood had “truly put victims at the heart of the system”.

They added: “The decision to refuse the parole board’s recommendation is the right decision for public safety.”

Dunlop had initially hoped to be released into the community but withdrew this application last year and said he would be better suited to open prison conditions.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Julie Hogg’s murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her friends and family.

“Public protection is our number one priority, which is why we have blocked William Dunlop’s transfer to open prison.”

Dunlop, known as Billy, was tried twice for the murder but both juries failed to reach a verdict.

Three years later, while in jail for another crime, he confessed and admitted lying in court, boasting there was nothing anyone could do about it because of the double jeopardy rule in place at the time.

Miss Hogg’s mother Ann Ming campaigned for 15 years to get the 800-year-old law changed so he could be charged with the same crime twice, and in 2006 he became the first person to be tried under the new rules.

He was convicted of murder and jailed for life.