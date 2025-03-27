What the papers say – March 27

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reaction to Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spring statement dominates Thursday’s headlines.

The Daily Mirror and The Guardian say the Chancellor has been accused of balancing the budget “on the backs of the poor” after official figures revealed 3 million households could lose up to £172 in yearly benefits.

Some 250,000 people will be pushed into poverty and 800,000 people will lose disability benefits under the Government’s “benefits squeeze”, the i Paper reports.

Meanwhile, the Independent reveals Ms Reeves is facing a “backlash” from fellow Labour MPs.

Metro says Labour has turned the country into a “warfare state” as the country pledges to boost defence spending while culling benefits.

The Financial Times leads on warnings from economists, who say that Ms Reeves may be forced to raise taxes again in the autumn budget.

The Times warns Ms Reeves could again be forced to raise taxes or cut spending if US President Donald Trump follows through on threats to impose tariffs on Britain next week.

Britain could face five years of record taxes, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express nicknames Ms Reeves “reckless” and accuses her of “tanking” the economy, while the Daily Mail says the Chancellor’s spending plan has branded her “deluded”.

The Daily Star warns of the imminent “peak scumbag seagull time”, while also questioning whether the Chancellor is “Liz Truss in disguise” and accusing her of “shredding the economy” – a jab at the newspaper’s infamous “lettuce” moment with the former prime minister.

Lastly, The Sun splashes on the Prince of Wales’ upcoming appearance on Clarkson’s Farm.