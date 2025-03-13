Government denies cutting funding for monitoring of anti-Muslim hate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government has denied cutting funding for the recording and reporting of anti-Muslim hate.

Reports emerged last week that ministers had cut all funding for Tell Mama, a non-governmental organisation that monitors anti-Muslim hate incidents, and provides support for victims, and that the group is now facing closure.

However, faith minister Lord Khan of Burnley told Parliament that there is £1 million of funding available for Tell Mama once they sign the Government’s grant funding agreement.

While Tell Mama has not yet signed on the dotted line, Lord Khan said that he is “confident” that the situation will be resolved after a meeting with the organisation and its legal representative on Wednesday.

Going forward, there will be an open bidding process for the provision of these services.

Lord Khan said: “Funding for Tell Mama has not ended. We have made £1 million available for Tell Mama this year, subject to them signing the grant funding agreement.

“I had a constructive meeting with Tell Mama yesterday. It would be remiss of me to disclose the details of that conversation, but I am hopeful of a swift resolution.”

He told peers that all organisations must sign a standard government agreement before receiving government funds, but that Tell Mama has not yet signed theirs.

The Labour peer said: “As soon as it is signed and returned, we will instruct payment. Following yesterday’s meeting, I am confident this will be resolved soon.”

Since its foundation in 2012, Tell Mama has been wholly funded by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to run its monitoring service, which received almost 11,000 reports in the year 2023-24.

However, Lord Khan said that in future there will be an open bidding process, where various organisations can apply for a government grant to provide the service of monitoring Islamophobia.

He said this will help ensure “greater transparency and value for money” when it comes to grant partnerships.

Lord Khan told the House of Lords: “Combating hate towards Muslims is a priority for this Government.

“We will soon open a call for grant applications to provide a comprehensive service to monitor anti-Muslim hatred and support victims. We encourage Tell Mama to apply.”

He added: “We remain steadfast in our dedication to delivering comprehensive monitoring of anti-Muslim hatred and providing support for victims of it…

“We will soon be opening a call for grant applications for future work in this area. Further details will be provided in due course.

“Moving away from directly awarding grants to an open competitive grant process will ensure greater transparency and value for money in our grant partnerships.”

Shadow faith minister Baroness Scott of Bybrook raised concerns that an open bidding process could lead to a period of time where services are not being provided, as the Government shifts from using one organisation to another.

However, Lord Khan said: “Let me reassure the House the service of providing monitoring and reporting of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate will continue… There will be a continuous service.”

Equality and Human Rights Commission chairwoman Baroness Falkner of Margravine said: “I am delighted that the minister confirms to the House that he has not ended funding for this moderate group that does vital work in the community.”

The independent crossbench peer urged the Government to make sure the funding is made available soon as the organisation is “running out of money”.

The decision to open the grant funding to a bidding process comes after concerns were raised about the finances, governance, transparency, quality of work and “associations” of Tell Mama.

Baroness Gohir, who leads the national charity Muslim Women’s Network UK (MWNUK), said she is “really glad” that the funding is being reviewed.

The independent crossbench peer said: “I have been raising red flags and concerns about the Tell Mama project for one year, a 10 page letter, 30 questions, oral questions, written questions.

“I’m glad that has now resulted in an open bidding process.”

Lady Gohir told Parliament in May last year that Muslim communities “do not have trust and confidence in Tell Mama”.

She urged the Government on Thursday to ensure whoever is successful in the bidding process “has community buy-in” and emphasised the benefits of several organisations taking part, because “the Muslim community is very diverse and very large”.

Lord Khan said: “We appreciate the work Tell Mama has done, its a very important piece of work providing the service and they are welcome to apply in terms of the open grant process.”