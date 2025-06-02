Ministers urged to take action over ghost number plates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers are being pressured to take urgent action over illegal so-called ghost number plates.

The plates have a reflective coating, which prevents them from being identified by police cameras.

The British Number Plate Manufacturers Association (BNMA), which represents companies producing the vast majority of plates in the UK, wants tougher regulation of the sector.

In a letter to the Government, it claimed that a number of suppliers that have not registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) are not following its requirements.

It warned that this has led to a rise in ghost plates and cloning, which is when a plate displays the same registration as another vehicle.

BNMA chairman Michael Flanagan said: “Far from being the tightly regulated industry it should be, number plates are increasingly being sold by unscrupulous below-the-radar suppliers using non-compliant, untraceable materials.

“They rarely ask for the documentation that the DVLA require.

“This is a criminal offence and enables serious criminals and terrorists to move around the roads undetected.

“Motorists deserve to know they are buying a legal, compliant number plate from a legitimate supplier.

“Now is the time for Government to tighten the regulations.”

Sarah Coombes, Labour MP for West Bromwich, wants the punishment for being caught with a ghost plate to be raised from a £100 fine and no penalty points to a fine of at least £1,000 and six penalty points.

She said: “Dodgy number plates are no longer a fringe issue. They’re everywhere and they’re undermining the rule of law on our roads.

“I know this Government is committed to making our roads safer for everyone. Tightening the law on number plates will be a huge step in the right direction.”

Ms Coombes is hosting a roundtable event in Parliament on Tuesday with industry experts, the DVLA and police forces to discuss ghost plates.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “DVLA is committed to ensuring all number plates are displayed correctly and legally. We work with the police and Trading Standards to take action against suppliers who do not comply with the law.

“A legitimate supplier will always ask to see ID and entitlement documents before selling a number plate. Where this doesn’t happen, members of the public can report this directly to their local Trading Standards.”