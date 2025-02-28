GPs in England accept contract terms helping end ‘8am scramble’ for appointments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GPs in England have accepted new contract amendments which would “bring back the family doctor” and end the “8am scramble” for appointments, the Government has said.

The British Medical Association (BMA), the trade union for doctors, and the Government agreed the deal at a meeting on Thursday which includes an extra £889 million in funding for the year 2025 to 2026.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the new contract would “free up doctors from red tape and box-ticking targets”, allowing them to focus on treating patients.

Announcing the agreement, Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said that “rebuilding the broken NHS” began with GPs and that patients should be able to book appointments easily, in the way they want and with their regular doctor if they wish.

Among the reforms is a requirement for GP surgeries to allow patients to request appointments online from October this year to free up phone lines for urgent inquiries and help end the 8am rush to schedule appointments over the phone.

Targets such as those requiring practices to report on staff wellbeing meetings and explain how they are reviewing staff access to IT systems have been scrapped to enable doctors to spend more time treating patients.

GPs will also be incentivised to identify patients who would benefit most from seeing the same doctor at every appointment so that more people see their regular doctor at each consultation.

Mr Streeting said: “Today, we have taken the first step to fixing the front door to the NHS, bringing back the family doctor, and ending the 8am scramble.

“Over the past decade, funding for GPs has been cut relative to the rest of the NHS, while the number of targets for GPs has soared. That’s why patients are struggling to get an appointment.

“This government is cutting the red tape that ties up GPs’ time and backing them with an extra £889 million next year.

“In return, more patients will be able to request appointments online and see their regular doctor for each appointment.”

The deal is the first time in four years the Government and GP representatives have agreed reforms to GP contracts, and marked a “reset of relations” after recent strikes, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England national director for primary care and community services, said: “This is the first time in four years that the GP contract has been accepted as proposed and I hope it will be seen as positive for practices, GP teams and patients when introduced in April.

“It shows how NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care have listened and delivered on the priorities that matter most to patients and general practice teams, including a significant increase in funding and extra flexibility in the additional roles reimbursement scheme to recruit more staff including GPs.”

The BMA’s GP Committee for England chairwoman Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer said previous governments had “driven general practice to desperation with patients bearing the brunt of years of chronic underfunding”, but the changes “mark a turning point”.

She said: “The green shoots of recovery will be seen when we start to see a fall in the numbers of practices being forced to close – closures that leave patients waiting far too long to see their GP.”

“However, the Government must now recognise the imperative to deliver a new contract within the current Parliament for meaningful reform and vital investment.

“Only then can we keep the front door of our NHS open, provide timely patient care, and alleviate pressure across our entire health service.”

The changes will help to “ease pressures” on other parts of the NHS, including A&E, the Department of Health said, and form part of the government’s Plan for Change for wider healthcare reform.