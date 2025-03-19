Plans for national day to remember terror victims ‘major step forward’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for a national day to honour victims and survivors of terror attacks have been announced as part of Government efforts to boost support for those affected by terrorism.

Views are being sought over the move from victims, survivors and the public on what the day would be called, ways for victims to be commemorated and a date for the event.

A 12-week consultation launched on Wednesday comes after survivors of terror attacks have campaigned for more recognition and support for those affected by atrocities.

The Government has also announced plans to set up a new support hub to help victims in the immediate and long-term aftermath of terror attacks.

Support network Survivors Against Terror (SAT) co-founder Brendan Cox said: “Survivors of terror attacks have been crying out for change for years.

“Today’s double announcement is a major step forward in giving survivors and victims the recognition they deserve and the support that they need.

“Terrorists aim to divide and weaken our society – our best response is to hold together – and stage one of that is looking after those who have suffered the most.”

Survivor of the Westminster Bridge attack in 2017, Travis Frain, who has campaigned for a national day, also welcomed the move as remembrance and recognition are “key to building societal resilience against violent extremism”.

He added: “I’m pleased to see that this government recognises the importance of these issues and the role that they can play in facilitating the recovery of those impacted by horrific acts of terrorism.”

Other recommendations from the review include better communication with victims to raise awareness of the support offered to them, and for improved support for children and young people.

Security minister Dan Jarvis said: “The impact of a terrorist attack is long-lasting and evolving. Victims and survivors of terrorism need the highest levels of support to recover and rebuild their lives.

“These reforms will significantly enhance the support available to those affected.

“I would like to pay tribute to the bravery and courage of all those who helped to shape these reforms and pledge my commitment to ensuring victims and survivors of terrorism receive the support and recognition they deserve.”

The support hub, which will aim to streamline services for victims, is expected to be established next year after a procurement process has taken place.

Details of how the hub will run are yet to be confirmed following that process.

Cheryl Stollery, wife of John Stollery who was killed in the terror attack in Sousse, Tunisia in 2015, said she backed the support hub to empower survivors.

“I believe it will be a cornerstone for the future in being able to empower survivors to regain hope, strength and resilience, not just in the weeks after the incident but also for the long term as needed,” she said.

Dr Cath Hill, who survived the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, added: “If we are to combat the devastation that terrorism can cause, as a society, we must care for those who bear the brunt of these acts of terror.”

The announcement comes as a proposed law that aims to help prevent and reduce the harm of terror attacks at event venues after the Manchester arena attack continues through Parliament.

Known as Martyn’s Law, it will compel all UK venues that expect 200 or more people to be on-site to prepare for the event of a terror attack, such as establishing evacuation plans.

Figen Murray campaigned for the law change after her 29-year-old son Martyn Hett was killed, with 21 other people, in the Manchester Arena bombing at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

A review into the Government’s Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) first undertaken under the previous government is also being considered by ministers.

The agency, which handles compensation claims for terror victims, was described as “broken” by SAT in 2023 as it called for it to be replaced.