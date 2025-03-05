British pint to be protected in law as concession leaves Tories flat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British pint of beer and milk “pinta” will both be safeguarded in law, the Government has agreed.

But the Tories were left staring into an empty glass after the Labour frontbench accepted changes proposed by the Liberal Democrats to legislation to provide protections to the imperial measure.

A Conservative amendment to the Product Regulation and Metrology Bill, currently going through the House of Lords, was left flat after being defeated by 207 votes to 174, majority 33.

It came after the respective frontbenches competed over lavishing praise on the pint, hailing its place in the nation’s history, cultural life and language, and disputing whose proposals would better preserve its legendary status.

The changes accepted by the Government would bar ministers from preventing or restricting the use of the pint in relation to draught beer, cider or milk in returnable containers.

It also provides a definition of a pint as 0.56826125 cubic decimetres.

The showdown in the upper chamber followed Tory claims that the Government wanted to use proposed legislation to “ban pubs from selling pints”.

Conservative shadow business minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom had previously argued the “careless drafting” of the Bill would open the door for the British pint to be replaced as a standard measure for beer should a “metric maniac” get into Cabinet.

Describing the pint as “a tangible institution”, Lord Sharpe told the upper chamber: “It is linked to our history and a part of our heritage.

“The pint is a well established unit of measurement in the UK that’s recognised and understood by consumers and businesses alike.

“Removing or disapplying the use of the pint for alcoholic beverages would create unnecessary confusion, disrupt long-standing practices and sever a cultural and historical connection that has endured for centuries.”

He argued his amendment would close any possible loopholes and ensure the pint remained fully protected in law.

Lord Sharpe added: “‘Fancy a pint’ remains one of the most pleasing questions in the English language, let’s make sure it stays that way.”

Liberal Democrat frontbencher Lord Fox said: “I do not believe the minister or his Government have ever had any intention of banning the pint glass and I am sure Lord Sharpe doesn’t believe that either.

“However, what we are talking now is some form of reassurance.”

He also said the pint milk bottle was “redolent of the UK and it deserves the same reassuring protection as the pint glass”.

Lord Fox told peers: “The purpose of this whole debate is to assure the public of the continuation of the use of this iconic imperial measure.”

Referring to his amendment, he added: “By persuading the Government to accept it we will have ensured clear and overt reassurance of the preservation of both the pint and the pinta.”

Responding, Labour frontbencher Lord Leong said: “I reiterate that the Government has absolutely no plans to change the rules around the use of the pint measurement.

“With the weather finally improving it is very much my hope that pubs up and down the country will be full of customers enjoying pints of refreshing beer or cider.”

While the Government did not think an amendment was “strictly necessary” it accepted it would offer reassurance to the hospitality industry, he said.

Lord Leong added: “We have always been clear that we are committed to the continued use of the British pint and regulations made using powers in the Bill would continue to preserve it.

“Although Lord Sharpe’s amendments are well intentioned they are lacking in a few key areas.”

As such, they would not “truly protect the pint”, he said.

He went on: “The Government believes a more expansive view should be taken as Lord Fox’s amendment does.”

Lord Leong said: “The pint is deeply engrained in British culture, closely tied to another national institution – the pub.

“Both are essential aspects of our heritage.

“And for visitors enjoying a pint in a traditional pub is a key part of experiencing our culture and heritage.

“Beyond just a pint, the pint holds symbolic values in our language and social interaction. ‘Fancy a pint’, ‘Let’s go for a pint’ or ‘I could murder a pint’.”

He added: “The pint is safe with us.”

Lord Sharpe congratulated his frontbench counterparts on their “semantic masterpieces”, but added: “I don’t believe that these amendments are sufficient to save the pint.”